Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the YWCA Quad-Cities’ plans for a new $12 million, 2-story building in downtown Rock Island. On Tuesday, area leaders gathered to celebrate the capital campaign for the facility that will include a state-of-the-art child care center, an empowerment center with a STEAM lab; an activity center with a gymnasium; a full service kitchen; an administrative suite, an aquatic center; a high-tech cardio room and outdoor playground. The 48,900 square foot facility will be at 1702-04 5th Avenue.

Thumbs Up …. as well to the impending opening of the new YMCA in downtown Davenport. The 75,000 square foot, $24.5 million R. Richard Bittner YMCA will open its doors Monday, and we can hardly wait. The new Y has been eight years in the making, and while we have fond memories of the facility on 2nd Street, Alma Gaul’s description in these pages of the new building can’t help but make you want to get a workout in: "Light, bright, airy. Spectacular view of the Mississippi River all the way from the new Interstate-74 bridge in one direction to the Interstate-280 bridge in the other. A fireplace, two swimming pools and lots and lots of exercise equipment."