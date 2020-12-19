Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the YWCA Quad-Cities’ plans for a new $12 million, 2-story building in downtown Rock Island. On Tuesday, area leaders gathered to celebrate the capital campaign for the facility that will include a state-of-the-art child care center, an empowerment center with a STEAM lab; an activity center with a gymnasium; a full service kitchen; an administrative suite, an aquatic center; a high-tech cardio room and outdoor playground. The 48,900 square foot facility will be at 1702-04 5th Avenue.
YWCA President and CEO Julie Larson said the organization is about halfway to meeting its capital campaign goal, but it still could use some help.
We’d encourage our readers to get on board. This is a great investment in downtown Rock Island and the future of our children and our community.
Thumbs Up …. as well to the impending opening of the new YMCA in downtown Davenport. The 75,000 square foot, $24.5 million R. Richard Bittner YMCA will open its doors Monday, and we can hardly wait. The new Y has been eight years in the making, and while we have fond memories of the facility on 2nd Street, Alma Gaul’s description in these pages of the new building can’t help but make you want to get a workout in: "Light, bright, airy. Spectacular view of the Mississippi River all the way from the new Interstate-74 bridge in one direction to the Interstate-280 bridge in the other. A fireplace, two swimming pools and lots and lots of exercise equipment."
Inviting, isn't it?
This, too, is a significant investment in Davenport’s downtown, and it is the culmination of vision, cooperation, hard work and commitment.
We offer our congratulations to those who had a hand in it.
Thumbs Down … to the ignominious end of the special House investigation of Speaker Mike Madigan in the ComEd scandal. Democrats on the committee voted to adjourn this week after a rancorous three-hour meeting, the third meeting in four months.
Commonwealth Edison and officials there have been accused of trying to curry favor with Madigan by arranging for jobs and favors for his allies. Madigan has denied wrongdoing, but he may be in jeopardy as 19 House Democrats say they won’t support him as speaker.
Republicans tried to get a measure passed accusing Madigan of unbecoming conduct, but the Democrats resisted and the panel deadlocked. Democrats, meanwhile, tried to turn the tables on Minority Leader Rep. Jim Durkin, which Republicans rejected.
In the end, Democrats voted to adjourn the committee.
We supported the formation of the committee, but we never had much hopes for it. We weren’t disappointed.
Thumbs Down … to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for misusing $21 million in CARES Act funding. Reynolds wanted to spend the money on computer software, which was already in the state budget before the pandemic. The plans were panned by State Auditor Rob Sand, an opinion backed up by the Office of Inspector General at the Treasury Department.
Reynolds had initially defended the spending, but on Monday her office said the funds would be reallocated. Nearly $4.5 million had already been spent.
The governor insists the reallocated funds will be spent by the Dec. 30 deadline, but that an extended deadline would also be helpful to the state. Iowa got $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funding, money that’s supposed to help the state as it recovers from the pandemic and the related economic fallout.
This isn’t the only questionable expenditure by Reynolds. The governor has allocated funds to pay for expenses in her office, and on Monday the AP reported that she is "using $10 million in federal pandemic relief funds to pay the salaries of state police officers, who have played only a small role in Iowa’s virus response."
The federal rules for spending this money appear to be flexible, and Reynolds clearly is searching to see just how far she can go. It’s clear the software spending went over the line. We only hope it doesn’t cost Iowans who could put the money to good use.
Thumbs Up … to the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine that were administered this week in the Quad-Cities. Alli Edmunds and Dr. Rob Mixsell, both employees of Genesis Health System, were the first two people in the Quad-Cities to receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, reporter Tom Loewy reported. About 50 nurses and doctors were scheduled to receive the vaccine Tuesday.
We’ve waited a long time for this day. And while we know it will be months before the bulk of Quad-Citians get vaccinated, we were heartened to see the first doses of the vaccine administered. Public health experts here and around the U.S. are urging people to get in line for the shots, and we certainly will be. It can’t come soon enough.
