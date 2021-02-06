Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Still, if Augie finds a successor as capable and energetic as Steven Bahls, it will be in good hands and our community will benefit, too.

Thumbs Down ... to the proposal that was introduced in the Iowa Legislature that would have set aside for a year any Iowa Supreme Court ruling that overturns an existing law or "has the effect of creating new law."

The measure also would "compel" justices who make such rulings appear before the Legislature to justify themselves. Afterward, the legislation says they can go back and change their vote.

Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, introduced the bill. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, she said, "I brought this bill forward as a way to bolster the power of the legislative branch, which has lost power to the judicial branch over many decades."

We know lots of bad bills get introduced in the Legislature, but this one is in a category all its own.

It would dramatically disrupt the balance of power among the three branches, delay justice and hobble the idea of judicial review. The idea of hauling jurists before lawmakers to explain their decisions and then allowing them to go back and change their vote — after being properly chastised, we presume — is staggering.