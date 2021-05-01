Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the efforts by local and state health departments to ramp up interest in Covid vaccinations. It’s clear the pace of vaccinations have slowed somewhat over the past couple weeks nationwide. So we’re happy to see state and local officials in the Quad-Cities ramping up their efforts to drum up additional interest and put shots in arms where they can find them.

The Rock Island County Health Department held a pop-up clinic this week at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline, and it offered walk-in hours at the Camden Centre mass vaccination site in Milan. Meanwhile, officials from Scott and Rock Island counties were joined by representatives from Deere & Co. and Sears Manufacturing to talk about how employers can help with their own vaccination efforts.

Also, the Davenport School District announced it will hold vaccination clinics next month for students and their families. Even Davenport’s transit system is offering free rides to people who are going to Genesis Health System’s vaccination clinic on Elmore Avenue.

The New York Times, using CDC data, reported Friday that 33.2% of Iowans have been fully vaccinated, while in Illinois it is 29.9% (43.8% of Iowans have received one shot; 46.1% have done so in Illinois.)