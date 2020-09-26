Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down … to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, the CDC posted new guidance saying that aerosol transmission of the novel coronavirus might be the more common way for the deadly virus to spread. Some in the scientific community have urged the federal government to take this position for quite a while now, and they praised the CDC for the apparent change.

However, just days after the guidance went up, it was gone again. The agency said it was a draft that was posted by mistake. Replacing it was the CDC’s long-standing position that warned about spread of the virus by respiratory droplets.

This is no small matter. Learning how this virus spreads it key to understanding how to minimize our risk of being infected.

It’s unfortunate these errors continue. It was only a week ago that the CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the White House were at odds over when a vaccine might be widely available to the public.

The American people deserve better than this.

Thumbs Up ... to ongoing discussions in Davenport about policing reforms. Earlier this week, members of the council appeared receptive to changes. But, as Tom Barton pointed out in an article, there still are a lot of unanswered questions.