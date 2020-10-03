Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The Better Government Association said this week that since the law went into effect, 119 companies got $150 million in tax benefits but did not submit any reports about how they are working with minority- and women-owned firms; meanwhile, of the 61 businesses that did file reports, three-quarters of them did not provide the data the law was supposed to collect.

The BGA reporting said this was a failing of both the Rauner and Pritzker administrations.

This should outrage legislators who passed the law, not to mention the people of Illinois who have a right to expect that businesses getting tax breaks live up to the obligations attached to those benefits.

Thumbs Up ... to the Source Book Store. A downtown Davenport treasure for decades, the Source has a new owner, 23-year-old Carter Brown, who was taking ownership of the book store Thursday, according to an article this week by Tom Geyer.

The book store has been owned by the Pekios family for 80 years, first by George Pekios, an immigrant who came to America when he was 10. He opened the store out of his East Moline home in 1939, then moved to Davenport, where the book store has been for decades. It's been in its present location since the late 1970s.