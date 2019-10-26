Thumbs Up … to Ed Froehlich, the longtime race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race for winning the inaugural lifetime achievement award from the Iowa Festivals and Events Association. The new organization bestowed the honor on Froehlich at a conference in Coralville this week.
Froehlich retired after the running of the Bix 7 this year, and what a run it’s been. Under his guidance, the race grew from 800 participants in the beginning to hosting more than 12,000 runners and walkers in each of the last 33 years.
The race has been a great thing for Davenport and the entire Quad-Cities.
Froehlich already won lifetime achievement honors from USA Track and Field in 2005. Now, we congratulate him on this new, and well-deserved, honor.
Thumbs Down … to the vandals who desecrated two churches in Buffalo last weekend. St. Peter’s Catholic Church and nearby Calvary Lutheran Church sustained significant damage in the weekend incident. At St. Peter’s, a statue of the Virgin Mary was in shards, a bloody palm print was left on the wall of the sanctuary, a fire extinguisher was set off, among other damage. Officials earlier this week didn’t have a firm estimate of the damage, but it was easily in the tens of thousands of dollars.
More importantly, parishioners found their spiritual home violated. Vandalism of any kind is senseless; but violating a place of worship is especially perplexing. People of faith are called to forgive; still, we hope police find those who are responsible.
Thumbs Down ... to the tangle of rules that led to a 10-county area, including the Quad-Cities, losing out on a grant to help ensure the 2020 Census gets to hard-to-reach communities.
Getting an accurate count is vital, and it's good that the state of Illinois is offering communities money to help out. Unfortunately, the rules were so cumbersome that the Bi-State Regional Commission, a leader in our Census efforts, said it couldn't in good conscience apply.
The crux of the problem is that Bi-State wasn't allowed to partner with other regional planning organizations within the 10-county northwest region of the state to apply jointly for the funds.
Bi-State was hesitant to apply on its own because it isn't familiar with 7 of the 10 counties in the state-defined region, and funneling money to organizations in those areas to carry out the work would be risky. After all, there's a pretty complex set of federal and state regulations that go along with the funds, and the applicant would be on the hook if something went wrong.
That risk could have been alleviated, we're told, by submitting a joint application with other regional planning organizations who do know those areas. But state rules wouldn't allow it.
That seems shortsighted to us.
As we say, kudos to the state for devoting money to this effort — and we would also note it still is holding out hope on finding a willing applicant. But it seems more flexibility could have been applied in this effort.
Despite the missed opportunity, we are told that local efforts are already underway to reach these hard-to-count populations. In the end that's what matters.
Thumbs Up ... to Lyle Lidholm, the 87-year-old from Wisconsin who became the first person to hike the 320-mile Rock River Trail this week.
Lidholm, a veteran of the Korean War, began walking the trail, a collection of bike paths, highways and roads, on Sept. 1. He started out at Horicon Marsh in Wisconsin and ended in the Quad-Cities. Along the way he encountered rain, dogs and apparently errant truck drivers. But he also found friendly people, who offered food and other help.
In Moline, as Alma Gaul recounted in an article on Tuesday, he also met with city and civic leaders who offered hometown goodies and a Quad-City welcome.
Lidholm is an avid hiker, and he reminded us this week that, no matter our age, if we look hard enough there are challenges, big and small, just waiting to be conquered.
