Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Davenport School District for regaining operational control and full accreditation from the Iowa State Board of Education after a unanimous vote on Thursday.

Even as we watched from a distance, we could clearly see the relief on the part of school district officials, as well as the state, as Davenport finally exited state control after more than two years.

Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth has been an indispensable part of this effort, and he is to be commended. "We are future forward now," Schneckloth told the board Thursday, as he was accompanied by Board President Dan Gosa and Vice President Linda Hayes.

Nobody should think that Davenport's problems are behind it. The district still has significant challenges, many of which predate the issues brought up by the state. But the district has made a lot of progress since it was cited it on a range of matters, from its financial practices to how it ran its special education programs, back in 2018.

The depths of the problems may have been illustrated by a state official who said at Thursday's meeting, "we don't ever want to see a district get to the point where we were with Davenport."

The progress has been incremental, and it hasn't always come easily. Along the way, Schneckloth was installed by state officials who were frustrated with what they saw as a lack of purpose here.

The impression we got Thursday, however, was a purposeful superintendent and a board ready to move on. We congratulate Davenport on regaining control of its own destiny.

Thumbs Up ... to the repairs being brought to the historic Watch Tower Lodge at the Black Hawk State Historic Site. More than $3 million in repairs are planned for the Depression-era building, which is badly in need of work. From upgrades to the heating and cooling systems to replacing rotted window frames, among other renovations, this work is overdue. Superintendent Scott Roman said this is just the second significant repair project he's seen in his 24 years at the site.

The work began last November and, according to the lodge's web site, renovations are expected to be completed in June. (The Hauberg Museum has remained open during the repairs, but visitors are advised to check before going there.)

The lodge and historic site are a significant attraction for our community, and we're happy to see it getting the upgrades it deserves. We also were happy to see site officials saying they're already thinking ahead to what needs to be done next.

Thumbs Down ... to changes Iowa legislative committees are planning for the state's four-decade old bottle bill. For years, critics have tried to get changes. Now, it appears lawmakers are no longer going to require grocery stores and other retail outlets that sell beer and soda bottles and cans to accept the empty containers

Being able to easily return empties to the store is one of the reasons this law has worked so well over these many years. Now, it appears, it will be harder for the public.

The full Legislature has not voted on bills that are making their way through House and Senate committees. But we think as lawmakers hear from lobbyists advocating for clients who are part of this system, they also ought to keep in mind the public's interest, too.

Thumbs Up ... to all who took part in the 41st annual Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Regional Spelling Bee, which took place at Augustana College's Centennial Hall last weekend.

A 36-person field competed in the competition, which was sponsored by Arconic. And the winner was eighth grader Edith Dawson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, who topped the field with the word "prehensile," which means adapted for seizing or grasping.

The contest came down to the wire with Dawson competing with Lydia Anderson, also an eighth-grader, from Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School in Muscatine, who was the runner up.

In addition to an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the national bee, Dawson also received a championship trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award — a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set — a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Eleventh Edition.

Congratulations to Edith Dawson, and to all who participated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0