Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the news that the Quad-City International Airport has restored twice daily air service to Denver. The United Airlines flights will be back on Feb. 11. Benjamin Leischner, executive director for airport, said the restoration of the route, one of three that had been cut last year because of the pandemic, is a sign that interest in travel is re-emerging.
Thumbs Down ... to the news this week that a $30,500 GPS tracking system purchased more than a year ago by the City of Moline to help with snow removal is still on the sidelines. Interim City Manager Marty Vanags said this week system hardware was installed, but there are problems with the software. He said the system should be operational in two-to-three weeks.
Moline's had its troubles with snow removal this year. The city sought help from a private firm after Mayor Stephanie Acri brought up citizen concerns. Municipal Services Manager Rodd Schick said the private firm would help with clearing residential areas. But he also noted the city has staffing problems and is "several positions" short in the streets and parks departments, having held off hiring due to the pandemic.
It takes people to clear streets. The fewer there are, the longer it takes. It also helps to have the technological tools in place to do the job, and we hope Vanags is right that the GPS system will be working soon, if it isn't already.
Thumbs Up ... to three Davenport police officers — Sgt. Scott Lansing, Lt. Greg Behning and Detective Pat Sievert — who were recognized in Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address on Tuesday.
The three officers were viciously attacked with gunfire last spring during riots in the city.
We, like the governor, are grateful for their service and that they survived this horrendous attack. And we are happy that the governor acknowledged them on Tuesday. It is unfortunate, however, that she did so in the context of a simplistic denunciation of three cities dealing with significant racial tension, Minneapolis, New York and Portland, claiming they have "embraced attacks on law enforcement" and taken their officers' bravery for granted.
Thumbs Down ... to Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature who allowed hundreds of demonstrators to gather in the state capitol on Monday without masks or social distancing, creating dangers for the people who work in the building, as well as the community at large.
The demonstrators were there protesting Gov. Reynolds' order that masks be worn in certain circumstances to try to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The demonstrators claimed the governor's orders were an infringement on their liberties, even though it is clear the law and state Constitution are on her side.
Our complaint isn't so much with the demonstrators. We know there are Iowans who just won't accept mask orders are legal and good common sense. Our beef is with legislative leaders who continue to create unsafe conditions for people in the capitol.
Of course, these lawmakers won’t have to worry much longer about contracting COVID-19. We learned this week the acting director of the department of public health has prioritized government officials, including legislators and their staffs, for vaccines (even though the committee advising the department did not recommend it).
Unfortunately, there are people in the building and beyond who don't have the luxury of being prioritized. But legislative leaders don't seem to be very concerned about them.
Thumbs Up ... to the East Moline School District 37 and United Township District 30 on their collaboration to expand internet access. The partnership was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, and as Jim Meenan reported this week, the initiative will bring high-speed internet to all the homes that overlap in the two districts.
In the initial phase of their comprehensive project, the families of 100 students in the school districts will gain access to quality internet in their homes, the foundation said.
During the pandemic, we have seen just how lacking internet access is in some parts of our community.
We're happy to see this initiative move forward.
Thumbs Up ... to the Quad-Cities' arts and cultural organizations that are exhibiting pluck and creativity as they navigate the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a series of articles in this newspaper, reporter Alma Gaul is detailing how these institutions have worked to stay afloat — and, just as importantly, continue to devote themselves to their mission of providing music, arts, education and myriad other services to the Quad-Cities.
In most cases, they've faced lower revenues and smaller audiences. But we are grateful that, through it all, they continue to entertain and educate the Quad-Cities.