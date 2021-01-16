Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the news that the Quad-City International Airport has restored twice daily air service to Denver. The United Airlines flights will be back on Feb. 11. Benjamin Leischner, executive director for airport, said the restoration of the route, one of three that had been cut last year because of the pandemic, is a sign that interest in travel is re-emerging.

Thumbs Down ... to the news this week that a $30,500 GPS tracking system purchased more than a year ago by the City of Moline to help with snow removal is still on the sidelines. Interim City Manager Marty Vanags said this week system hardware was installed, but there are problems with the software. He said the system should be operational in two-to-three weeks.

Moline's had its troubles with snow removal this year. The city sought help from a private firm after Mayor Stephanie Acri brought up citizen concerns. Municipal Services Manager Rodd Schick said the private firm would help with clearing residential areas. But he also noted the city has staffing problems and is "several positions" short in the streets and parks departments, having held off hiring due to the pandemic.