Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Scott County Planning and Development Director Tim Huey, who plans to retire in January after 25 years on the job.
Huey is the guy who's had to explain to people how the county's zoning and land use laws work, as well as oversee their administration, a task that isn't always easy.
A man's (or woman's) home may be their castle, but what they do with their land isn't without limits. And it's people like Huey who are charged with pointing out the rules. It's a thankless task, and Scott County's relatively restrictive agriculture preservation ordinance has often left Huey saying "no" quite a lot, as Alma Gaul pointed out in a recent article.
Still, Huey has always impressed us with his knowledge, his professionalism and his ability to explain the sometimes hard-to-understand laws in layman's language. We hope whoever the county finds to replace him will carry on his legacy.
Thumbs Up ... and congratulations to Brian Rothenberger, who has been picked to be the new team president of the Quad-City Storm, of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
That's quite a promotion for someone who was the team's radio play-by-play man just two years ago.
The team's 2020-21 season has been cancelled because of the pandemic, but in an article by Don Doxsie, Storm owner John Dawson said he believes the Storm will come back strong in 2021-22.
We certainly hope so, and it's clear that Rothenberger will be an important part of that recovery.
Thumbs Down ... to drivers who are increasingly taking to dangerously high speeds on our roads. The Illinois State Police says the number of tickets they've written for drivers going over 100 miles per hour has skyrocketed in 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Through Nov. 20, state police have issued 3,423 tickets to drivers going over 100 mph. That is up from 2,883 in all of last year. It's also higher than the 3,034 written in 2018.
It's clear that dangerously excess speeding is a big problem all over the country.
The Tribune reported: "Law enforcement agencies nationwide have noted similar trends. The Governors Highway Safety Association, a group that represents state highway safety offices, said it has seen a significant surge in reports of 100 mph-plus speeders since pandemic restrictions started thinning the number of people on the roads."
This isn't just happening on rural roads, but in cities, too.
Consider what is happening in Iowa.
Our Erin Murphy reported in July that from Jan. 1 through June 10, 2020, 1,635 drivers committed excessive speeding violations — a 65 percent increase over the previous four-year average. Excessive speeding is defined as going 25 mph over the speed limit. Nearly a third of those violations were for speeds over 100 mph, an increase of 84 percent over the last four-year average, Iowa DOT said.
This isn't just about lead-footed drivers, but motorists who are purposely engaging in dangerous behavior that puts lives at risk.
The consequences in the event of an accident are frightening. We would hope that drivers doing this also recognize going this fast could mean more than just an expensive speeding ticket. It could mean criminal charges. We hope law enforcement authorities make that clear, too.
Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island Arsenal and the City of Rock Island for a new 10-year agreement that will have the municipality provide water services, wastewater collection maintenance and exterior lighting, traffic and streetlight maintenance.
According to an article by Sarah Hayden, the arrangement will save the U.S. Army $115,000 a year, as well as funnel more money into city coffers.
This is the latest cooperative effort. As Hayden wrote, "In March 2019, Rock Island agreed to provide solid waste collection services to the island and Moline agreed to provide recycling services, replacing contracts with Republic Services and Allied Waste."
Also, Rock Island had already been providing wastewater treatment and sewer services to the Arsenal for several decades.
We think these kinds of mutually beneficial agreements are a good thing. Cities get a new customer and these agreements have the potential to save the military money on base operating costs.
That's an area of need. A Government Accountability Office study in 2018 said that the military spends $25 billion a year to operate and support its installations, and that as far back as 1997 it designated installation management as a "high risk area." The GAO, Congress's investigative arm, said it did so, "in part because DOD has needed to reduce its installation support costs."
In 2013, Congress authorized the kind of intergovernmental agreements that the Arsenal and the City of Rock Island entered into this week.
We hope that, when all is said and done, the military will realize the projected savings. And we appreciate that they are working with local municipalities to do so.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!