Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Scott County Planning and Development Director Tim Huey, who plans to retire in January after 25 years on the job.

Huey is the guy who's had to explain to people how the county's zoning and land use laws work, as well as oversee their administration, a task that isn't always easy.

A man's (or woman's) home may be their castle, but what they do with their land isn't without limits. And it's people like Huey who are charged with pointing out the rules. It's a thankless task, and Scott County's relatively restrictive agriculture preservation ordinance has often left Huey saying "no" quite a lot, as Alma Gaul pointed out in a recent article.

Still, Huey has always impressed us with his knowledge, his professionalism and his ability to explain the sometimes hard-to-understand laws in layman's language. We hope whoever the county finds to replace him will carry on his legacy.

Thumbs Up ... and congratulations to Brian Rothenberger, who has been picked to be the new team president of the Quad-City Storm, of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

That's quite a promotion for someone who was the team's radio play-by-play man just two years ago.