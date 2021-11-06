Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The really cool thing about this is that the city is working to keep bicyclists and pedestrians separate from vehicular traffic. In some parts of the Quad-Cities, bike and pedestrian paths run along cars and truck with little separation. We know that is unavoidable in spots, but where there can be separation, this makes it safer and adds so much more enjoyment to people and families that want more options to get out on the trails.

We were especially inspired by the words of Dean Mathias of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, who contemplated this new trail connecting with the path running across the new Interstate-74 bridge and beyond.

"Imagine that: People on the hill in Moline can ride down to the riverfront trail and hop on the I-74 bridge and connect with the trails in Davenport and Bettendorf," he said. "That's pretty exciting in a lot of ways."

We couldn’t agree more.

Thumbs Up … to the beginning of the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, with the theme: “Hope marches on.”

The effort was launched Friday in Milan.

The bell ringers who spread out across the Quad-Cities raise money for charity and are a sure sign of the holiday season, as well as a reminder to consider those who are less fortunate.