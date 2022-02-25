Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... once again to East Moline and its plans to win a federal grant for a $25 million plan that could connect the Bend, the Rustbelt and the city's downtown. We have been big fans of this project ever since the city first sought a federal grant for the project. Unfortunately, the city hasn't been successful, but now it is back trying again — and we hope the U.S. Department of Transportation takes a hard look at this project.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is supposed to help projects that have "significant local or regional impact," among other goals.

Our review of the project tells us this would have an enormous impact in this area, and it definitely is needed. According to its application, "The city is in dire need of revitalization to mitigate further deterioration of the community’s economy, upgrade failing infrastructure (and) address ever-increasing pedestrian safety concerns..."

Earlier this week, MetroLINK announced it was getting a federal grant to extend Channel Cat service to East Moline. Hopefully, this will improve the city's chances.

The RAISE program is heavily competitive. Last year's capital grants included three projects in Illinois and one in Iowa. We hope to see East Moline on the list when the new grants are awarded.

Thumbs Up ... to Deere & Co, which announced annual earnings a week ago, beating expectations, even amid the headwinds of supply chain and inflation issues, as well as a strike, which affected several areas, including the Quad-Cities.

Deere recently announced its first fully automated tractor, and the company says increasing its capability in areas like automation and digitilization are a key to revenue growth. Deere also boosted its profit forecast and announced sustainability goals that include reducing CO2 operating emissions by 50% and green house gas emissions for all levels of the supply chain by 30% by the year 2030.

Thumbs Down ... to Iowa lawmakers who voted to approve a change in the tax code that jettisoned the state's longtime history of progressive taxation that has assessed an equitable burden to citizens up and down the income ladder, while providing the revenues to pay for investments in education, health care, public safety, parks and the like. For years, this system has been one of the foundations for a strong and vibrant Iowa.

We, and many Iowans, have argued for a long time that over the past 10 years, the state has underfunded schools and other priorities. We know this plan will make it even harder to adequately fund priorities in the future.

It's true that everyday Iowans will enjoy a tax reduction under this plan, and amid high inflation that is no doubt going to be welcome. But a more targeted tax cut would have been preferable. This flat tax plan is tilted toward people in upper income brackets at a time when we're not adequately investing in our future.

One of our worries is that the 4% annual revenue projections and 2% annual spending increases said to make this conversion possible may not be sustainable. What then? An increase in the sales tax? That would fall harder on low- and middle-income Iowans.

Thumbs Up ... to the continued decline in the reported number of COVID-19 infections in our area, as well as dwindling hospitalization rates. It's been a tense several weeks and months, as the Omicron variant has pushed infections to alarming heights and hospitalizations rose.

As we approach the second anniversary of the federal emergency declaration, all of us know that it has been an exhausting journey to get to this point.

We realize that Covid isn't going away, but the trends sure look a lot better now. And on Friday, we got the news that Illinois' indoor mask requirement for most public places will be lifted on Monday.

In an area where one side of the river has been under a different set of rules than the other, this marks a turning point of sorts.

There is still a lot of disagreement about how we have responded to this crisis, and what we should do going forward. But on this last weekend of February, conditions are a lot better than they have been. For that we are grateful.

