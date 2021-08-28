Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

As we say, we're glad the city is considering ways to help give renters more warning, as well as beef up inspections. But this needs a holistic approach to helping those most at risk.

Thumbs Up ... to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for taking aggressive action against the resurgence of the coronavirus. Pritzker announced Thursday he is requiring that all educators, from kindergarten through college get the COVID-19 vaccine.

These moves come after he announced earlier that state workers in congregate settings, like nursing homes and prisons, must be vaccinated.

The governor is right. Vaccination is the key to getting this pandemic under control, and as anybody can see, we are losing control of it. Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in Illinois, as elsewhere, and unless we want it to get even worse, we must act.

Public health officials often describe this effort as a race. And, indeed, we don't know when the next variant will come along that will be able to evade the effective, safe vaccines we have now. It is imperative that more people in this country, and the world, get inoculated.

The governor also has issued a mask mandate.