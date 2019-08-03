Thumbs Up … to all who organized and are enjoying the music at the 48th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center.
One of the longest-running music festivals in Iowa or Illinois, this year's event features 12 bands, with nationally known musicians taking part.
The porch party and free concerts that have long been a tradition as part of Bix festivities have also taken place this week.
Last weekend, we welcomed thousands of runners to the Quad-City Times Bix 7. This weekend, we encourage people to get in on the jazz festival and participate in the mission of the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society – that is, to keep alive the memory of the Davenport native whose name is attached to all of these events.
Thumbs Up … to Jerry Foxhoven. We don’t normally applaud people for taking steps toward filing a lawsuit against the state, but in this case that may be what it takes to get to the bottom of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ abrupt ouster of the former Department of Human Services chief.
Foxhoven is filing an action with the Iowa Appeal Board, claiming he was fired because of his complaints over the agency being asked to fund a staffer who had transferred to the governor’s office.
As we have noted previously, the governor won’t explain why she wanted Foxhoven gone. This week she appeared to point to recent news articles about the department.
Presumably she refers to articles about the handling of Medicaid privatization. Or it could be about the Des Moines Register's reporting on the operation of a state facility for the disabled. We don’t really know for sure. Again, the governor won't say.
It appears Foxhoven’s impending lawsuit may be the only way to shake loose the reasons.
Thumbs Down … to Davenport School Board members who are keeping the lid on information about closed sessions leading up to the controversial sale of Lincoln School. The board approved the sale to a non-profit group for $30,000, despite interest from a housing developer willing to pay nearly 10 times that amount.
One of the board members, Linda Hayes, has ties to the non-profit group. She did not participate in the vote, but she did make the motion to approve the sale.
This newspaper has sought records and audio from the closed sessions, but the district has stymied those efforts. The board won’t turn them over until the sale closes, which we are told might not be until the end of October. That, conveniently, is shortly before the school board election in November.
School boards are allowed to keep such records secret until a sale closes, but they don’t have to.
It is our view that the law is written to provide confidentiality in order to prevent either side of a transaction from being put at a disadvantage by public disclosure.
Except in this case, the deal has already been approved.
Why not be transparent now? Is there a reason not to be?
Thumbs Down ... to the no-consequences decision-making in Washington, D.C., that has given us a two-year budget deal that, while removing the threat of a debt default, still lops $320 billion more onto the nation's already bulging debt. (The Senate passed the deal Thursday, with Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth all voting for it.)
We recall the days when Barack Obama was president, when raising the debt ceiling meant congressional Republicans would put the nation's credit rating at risk while demanding budget cuts.
Those days are gone, which is a good thing. Nobody needs to worry about a credit default. But gone, too, are any concerns about the nation's ever-growing pile of debt.
Sorry, kids.
Thumbs Up … to the Mississippi Valley Fair on the celebration of its 100th anniversary. The fair has been going on all week, entertaining thousands of people just as it has since the first time in 1920 (the fair is celebrating the 100th anniversary this year because planning for the first fair began in 1919).
Whether you’re going up to see the shows, tour the livestock barns, ride the rides or just grab a corn dog, the fair is a Scott County tradition and we look forward to it every year. And we're looking forward to celebrating its second century.
