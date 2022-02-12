Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for awarding a $5 million Rebuild Illinois grant to MetroLINK for on-street, overhead vehicle charging equipment at Metro passenger terminals, and for the expansion of charging systems at Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Center to support their growing fleet of battery electric buses.

As Sarah Hayden reported, the overhead pantrograph chargers will be located at terminals in East Moline, Moline and Rock Island. MetroLINK also will use the funds to expand its current depot charging system at the Operations and Maintenance Center, making it possible to charge up to 20 buses simultaneously.

This board has urged local and state governments on both sides of the river to lean into policies that will position us for the coming revolution in electric vehicles.

This is another step forward, and we're happy to see MetroLINK leading the way in the Quad-Cities.

Thumbs Up ... to the apparent death of a bill that would have put video cameras in most Iowa classrooms.

We panned this proposal last week, and earlier this week, a subcommittee meeting in the Iowa House that was scheduled to take up the bill was cancelled. According to the Des Moines Register, the subcommittee's chair, Rep. Ray Sorenson, R-Greenfield, said he was never in support of the bill.

The proposal was introduced by Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and it drew criticism from teachers and others.

With the legislative funnel coming up next week, it looks like the bill is dead.

That's a good thing.

Thumbs Up ... to the opening of a new business in the old Greatest Grains building on Harrison Street in Davenport.

Lonnie and Constance Westerfield opened Celebrity's Beauty Supply at the beginning of the month and have plans for a spring opening of the Woke Smoothie & Juice Bar in another part of the building, according to reporting by our Brooklyn Draisey.

There also are plans to hold financial literacy classes for young people.

Clyde Mayfield and his wife, Julie, started Greatest Grains together in 1979, and it was an important piece of not just the Hilltop neighborhood but the whole city. The business closed in 2019 and Mayfield, a former firefighter and school board member, passed away in 2020.

Westerfield, a friend, paid tribute this week and made clear he intends to carry on his work.

"He was a mentor to the community, and he was a leader in the community, and for me to take this on and continue — not what he did as far as business — but continue what he did as far as being a community leader for our youth, and bringing in businesses to the community," Westerfield said. "That's a big point."

Thumbs Down ... to the plan to evict park rangers from state-owned housing at 23 parks. As Erin Jordan of The Gazette reported, the state Department of Natural Resources doesn't want to invest up to $1 million to fix up housing at the parks, some of which dates back to the 1930s.

The DNR says only a third of the parks have housing and that maintenance competes with public amenities for funding. It also says that other states and even the federal government are moving away from this kind of publicly-funded housing.

We understand the DNR's impluse to maximize the money it gets. But rangers say they won't be able to provide the same level of services if they're not on-site, and some law enforcement officials say they're worried it will mean more work for them.

In 2021, IowaWatch reported that visits to state parks have risen steadily since the mid-1990s, even as the number of park rangers has fallen, and that the operation and maintenance budget is only about $6 million.

For a state with a $1.2 billion budget surplus and full rainy-day funds, it seems to us Iowa can afford to invest in its parks. Iowans, by their increased attendance, seem to value them, too. Otherwise, they wouldn't be flocking to them in increasing numbers.

Thumbs Up ... to Nahant Marsh Education Center, which has concluded a fundraising campaign and surpassed its goal. The organization raised $4.2 million to build new trails, a new operation center and buy more land for habitat restoration and to expand programming.

"We’ve already put some of this money to work." Nahant Marsh Executive Director Brian Ritter said in a news release. "We restored a 39-acre crop field back to prairie and wetlands. We’ve begun constructing a trail spur that will connect Nahant Marsh to the Mississippi River Trail and we have purchased a variety of research equipment that is being used by staff and interns to better study the marsh." Congratulations and well done to an organization that continues to preserve the largest urban wetland on the Upper Mississippi River and that educates people of all ages about the importance of taking care of the environment we hold in trust for future generations.

This editorial represents the opinion of the Quad-City Times Editorial Board. The members of the board are Deb Anselm, publisher; Matt Christensen, executive editor; Ed Tibbetts, editorial page editor; and John Wetzel, community member.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0