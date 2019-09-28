Thumbs Up … to Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old from Sweden who has become the face of young people worldwide trying to get adults to adequately focus on the dangers of climate change.
For her trouble, Thunberg — who actually came across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States by sailboat in order not to add to global warming — has taken an immense amount of scorn and mockery, much of it from men who seem to be threatened by her.
Our own view is that Thunberg's activism should not be discouraged, much less scorned. It should be emulated by young people across the world, and not just on this issue.
Whether it's the accumulation of debt, ongoing wars or the threat of climate change, their futures are in the hands of adults — who are increasingly failing them.
We don't blame young people like Thunberg for speaking out. We'd like to see more of it.
Thumbs Down … to the culture of secrecy at Moline City Hall, where a top staffer has once again left under mysterious circumstances.
Lisa Kotter, the city administrator, was ousted on Sunday less than five months after taking the job.
City Hall tried to portray this as a resignation, but Dispatch-Argus reporter Sarah Hayden has demonstrated that she was forced out.
Three sources, who asked for anonymity, said that she was pressured into resigning.
In response, Mayor Stephanie Acri told Hayden she should question her sources.
We think Moline citizens ought to be questioning their elected leaders because what’s on the record is even more convincing than what the unidentified sources told her.
Consider this: Kotter took the job April 29. She'd previously been city administrator in Geneseo. She bought a house in Moline in July and closed on it July 31.
She moved to Moline on Aug. 3.
And she resigned six weeks later?
By the way, Kotter told Hayden that she does not have another job lined up.
Still think it was a resignation?
Kotter's exit comes on the heels of a raft of other top staffers departing City Hall, too.
Doug Maxeiner, the previous city administrator, abruptly resigned in January. Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe resigned on April 10; Finance Director Kathy Carr retired two days later and City Attorney Maureen Riggs and Deputy City Attorney Amy Keys both resigned less than a month after that.
Something is going on here, but no one will say what it is.
In January, Acri said that people deserve to know what’s going on at City Hall, and "we should share that information with them."
So far, they aren't. In fact, it looks to us like they're doing their best to hide what’s happening.
Thumbs Down ... to the continued flaws in Iowa's system of delivering mental health services. The dysfunction was evident this week with the announcement by the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region that it plans to make $1 million in cuts. The region includes Scott County.
Those cuts include reductions to funding for employment services for people with disabilities. It's hard enough for people with disabilities to find work; to reduce funding aimed at helping them clear those hurdles is disappointing.
Unfortunately, the region has been warning of cuts for years because the state won't let it control its own budget.
State law crimps its ability to raise money and control how much it can hold in cash reserves.
Lawmakers have been told for years that this is a problem. Now, we are seeing the consequences of their inaction.
Thumbs Up … to Travis Hulett and the example he's setting. The 9-year-old 4th grader from Moline who attends Jane Addams Elementary School has been making pillows for the kids who are patients at the Jim and Trudy Maloof St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic, a part of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Peoria.
With the help of his grandmother, Travis has been sewing pillowcases with designs aimed to appeal to the kids. Some of them feature cats and dogs for those children who miss their pets.
Travis says doing the work makes him happy.
It does the same for us.
