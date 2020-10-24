Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson for the message he sent Monday by signing an executive order prohibiting most visitors from going to city-owned buildings without wearing a face mask. The directive also applies to employees of the city.

The order, which also limited the size of public gatherings in city facilities, is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. It is scheduled to run through the end of November.

As we've seen, the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the Quad-Cities, just as infections are going up in states across the Midwest and other parts of the country.

Other Scott County governments have taken steps to encourage mask-wearing and limit the gathering of crowds, but few that we know of have gone as far as Matson.

The mayor acknowledged the Covid-fatigue that's out there, but he put it well saying, "our friends' and neighbors' lives depend on this. They depend on us. The choices we make as individuals impact the health of our entire city and region."

We know, of course, that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has restricted much of what local governments can do to try to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. She has insisted that her approach be adopted by everyone in the state.