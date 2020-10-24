Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson for the message he sent Monday by signing an executive order prohibiting most visitors from going to city-owned buildings without wearing a face mask. The directive also applies to employees of the city.
The order, which also limited the size of public gatherings in city facilities, is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. It is scheduled to run through the end of November.
As we've seen, the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the Quad-Cities, just as infections are going up in states across the Midwest and other parts of the country.
Other Scott County governments have taken steps to encourage mask-wearing and limit the gathering of crowds, but few that we know of have gone as far as Matson.
The mayor acknowledged the Covid-fatigue that's out there, but he put it well saying, "our friends' and neighbors' lives depend on this. They depend on us. The choices we make as individuals impact the health of our entire city and region."
We know, of course, that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has restricted much of what local governments can do to try to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. She has insisted that her approach be adopted by everyone in the state.
Still, Matson's executive order sends a strong message at just the right time.
Thumbs Down ... to the state of Iowa for spending $21 million in federal CARES Act funding on computer upgrades. State Auditor Rob Sand called out the Reynolds administration for using the money for the upgrades this week, saying it was not an allowable expense. Sand said it is a finding that he confirmed with the federal Treasury Department's office of inspector general.
The governor's staff has defended the expenditures, saying the upgrades will be helpful for pandemic-related matters. Reynolds also defended the spending, saying Wednesday that her office would reach out to the inspector general's office to make their case.
We don't know where this will land, but the computer upgrades were planned before the pandemic hit. And it seems hard to believe that lawmakers had projects already in the pipeline in mind when they approved spending to counter the impact of the pandemic. It's even more puzzling given the continuing reports that Iowa lags behind other states in coronavirus testing capacity. It seems as if that would be a higher priority for spending than a computer upgrade.
Thumbs Up ... to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for designating a long stretch of the Mississippi River that includes the Quad-Cities as a Port Statistical Area. It's one of three new PSAs recently approved.
The new port, which will cover the river all the way from Dubuque to Keokuk, will be called the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, or MRPEIWI.
The addition of another acronym may not seem like a big deal, but we're told this will be helpful in positioning the river, and the Quad-Cities, for future transportation investments.
It also will make it easier to collect data to measure commerce along the river in this area.
Retired Army Col. Bob Sinkler, a previous commander of the Corps' Rock Island District, led this effort, but it also involved a bi-state coalition of policymakers to make it happen.
We congratulate all involved for their success, and we're eager to see where this leads.
Thumbs Up ... to the federal Internal Revenue Service.
You read that right. We think the IRS deserves a pat on the back for extending the deadline for people to claim federal CARES Act funding — specifically, the $1,200 individual ($2,400 for couples) Economic Impact Payments that were approved this spring.
Believe it or not, up to about 8 million people may not have claimed their share of the funding, which was aimed at helping households and the economy during the spring pandemic shutdown.
Many of these folks, who did not file income tax returns in 2019, are believed to be low-income families and people who are homeless.
The deadline to claim funding was to have been Oct. 15, but it's been extended until Nov. 21. We hope that anybody in our area who may be owed money goes to the IRS web site to find out. Here's the address: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
Thumbs Up ... to Augustana College for naming its new swimming and diving facility after Anne Greve Lund.
She was the first director of women’s athletics at Augustana in 1924 while she was still a student.
Originally from Rock Island, she was the women's athletic director for a decade and was instrumental in pushing women's college athletics forward, according to the college.
We think this is a great step to recognize a woman who exhibited leadership in our community.
