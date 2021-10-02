Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to those who took part Thursday in a training session aimed at combating plastic pollution. Partners of Scott County Watershed put out the word this week about the session, which was aimed at teaching people how to use a debris-tracking app to trace the extent and type of plastic debris around the river.

This is part of the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative, which we wrote about earlier this year, to try to reduce the huge amount of plastics going into and along the river.

The initiative is a joint effort by the United Nations, National Geographic Society and the University of Georgia. In addition, the Mississippi Rivers Cities and Towns Initiative has set a goal of reducing plastic pollution in the Mississippi River by 20%.

By the way, if you missed the session Thursday, you can still watch it. Just go to YouTube and search "Quad Cities Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative Training".

Thumbs Down ... to the closure of four dropoff recycling sites in Rock Island County. In June, the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency voted to close the sites by Sept. 30, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. The decline came in the midst of the pandemic.

Since then, residents of the county have been pleading with local governments that make up the waste management agency to reverse the decision. The latest came at the Rock Island City Council meeting on Monday.

"It is up to the Rock Island City Council to explore possibilities that will make it possible for citizens — not just in Rock Island — but in the entire county to dispose of their recyclable waste in a responsible, environmentally sound way," Rock Island County Board member Dorothy Beck said. "I am asking that you seriously consider conducting a study session on this issue and exploring other alternatives."

We second that call — and extend it to all the local governments that are members of the waste management agency. That the county is actually taking a step backwards on recycling in this day and age is bewildering. And telling folks to take their recyclables to Scott County is no solution.

One environmentalist noted Monday she is motivated enough to go across the river, but she wonders how many others would. So do we. What's likely is a lot of would-be recyclables will end up in the trash or at the roadside.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., joined the effort this week, writing a letter urging that the decision be reconsidered. We hope her local government colleagues are listening. (The sites mostly serve rural residents and apartment dwellers.)

We've suggested before that local governments put aside some of their Covid funding from the federal government to keep these sites open. Unfortunately, County Board Chair Richard Brunk said that using the county's allocation would be "very questionable" since there are 13 members of the agency.

Well, duh, how about all, or even some, of these 13 local governments getting together to chip in just a part of their dollars? Only a small amount of money is needed relative to the millions that these local governments got. It seems to us like all it would take to solve this problem is a little leadership and organization. Anyone willing to step up?

Thumbs Up ... to housing advocates and Iowa Legal Aid, which have been working cooperatively to avert evictions in Scott County. As reported by Sarah Watson and Tom Barton this week, these organizations continue to try to keep people in their homes — and get landlords paid — even as federal aid that is supposed to help with this situation remains slow to be distributed.

The Quad-Cities Open Network is working with Legal Aid to offer landlords a month or two in advance rent as they wait for state aid to be sent out. As Watson and Barton reported, nine people who sought help from the legal aid service had their eviction dismissed or continued to a later date on Tuesday.

We think it's in the community's interest that people not lose their homes, and that landlords also get their due. It is unfortunate the federal funding has been exceedingly slow to get to people who need it. And we think it's a good thing the state of Iowa reversed course and is now seeking a second tranche of federal funding.

In the meantime, we are grateful for the efforts of organizations like Iowa Legal Aid and the Quad-Cities Open Network.