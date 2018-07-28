Thumbs up to all the Quad-City Times Bix 7 staffers, volunteers, sponsors, runners, spectators, revelers, and visitors who — through decades of friendships and partnerships — make this race one of the world's premiere running events.
Over the years, Bix organizers have put on a master class on how to pull off a big community event, largely thanks to the leadership of Race Director Ed Froehlich. Sure, Ed leads the pack, but thousands of other community members deserve our gratitude, as well. Their names could fill a whole edition of this newspaper.
So on this race day, lace up, be safe and have fun. This is what the Quad-Cities is all about.
Thumbs down to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, who on Thursday told state election officials they didn't need to follow a judge's orders blocking the implementation of the state's controversial new law that will soon require voters to show identification at the polls.
Despite what you think about the new law, the Secretary of State's Office is just plain wrong. The state plans to appeal the judicial injunction blocking the law, but, for now at least, the judge's orders stand.
The state's Attorney General's Office later clarified that the advice from State was wrong and that the judge's orders must be followed.
Iowans should expect more from the Secretary of State's Office. "They're supposed to be the know-it-alls on this particular topic, and they flubbed it," said one county auditor.
Thumbs up to Iowa doctors helping to quell the national opioid epidemic. A report this month from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association showed a staggering 242,000 of its members were diagnosed with an opioid-use disorder in 2017, about six of every 1,000 people using the insurer.
The rate in Iowa: half that, or about three in every 1,000, the fourth-lowest rate nationwide.
Nevertheless, rates of opioid abuse in Iowa are rising. There's still more work to do to keep safe the Iowans who use these powerfully addictive drugs. That includes efforts already underway to limit prescriptions to smaller doses in fewer quantities, moves designed to curb addiction. According to the report, prescriptions for opioid drugs in Iowa have fallen 30 percent since 2013, slightly faster than the national rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.