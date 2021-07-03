Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the newfound ability of college athletes to share in some of the big money that flows into college sports. We've seen a sea change over the past few weeks in the debate over whether college athletes should benefit financially from their labors.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against an NCAA rule that limited the ability of student athletes to get educational benefits. In addition, state laws allowing college kids to benefit financially are beginning to take effect. (Just this week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that allows athletes to sign endorsement deals). Then, on Wednesday, the NCAA waived a rule, allowing college athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses.

As we say, lots of change. And it's about time.

Even those who aren't steeped in college sports can see what a huge moneymaker some of these sports have become. All you need to do is look at the salaries of college football coaches throughout the country.

We get there are a lot of questions about the impact of this change, not least about equity. But student athletes, who are at the very heart of this industry, should be able to share in the wealth they create. They've been held back for far too long.