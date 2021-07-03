Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the newfound ability of college athletes to share in some of the big money that flows into college sports. We've seen a sea change over the past few weeks in the debate over whether college athletes should benefit financially from their labors.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against an NCAA rule that limited the ability of student athletes to get educational benefits. In addition, state laws allowing college kids to benefit financially are beginning to take effect. (Just this week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that allows athletes to sign endorsement deals). Then, on Wednesday, the NCAA waived a rule, allowing college athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses.
As we say, lots of change. And it's about time.
Even those who aren't steeped in college sports can see what a huge moneymaker some of these sports have become. All you need to do is look at the salaries of college football coaches throughout the country.
We get there are a lot of questions about the impact of this change, not least about equity. But student athletes, who are at the very heart of this industry, should be able to share in the wealth they create. They've been held back for far too long.
Thumbs Down ... to the situation Davenport motorists find themselves in, with the closure of a section of East Locust Street. A big sinkhole has shut down the major east-west thoroughfare for a section just east of Eastern Avenue. It's not clear how long it will take to get it fixed, but we were reminded this week, as we tried to go east, just how these kinds of closures can cascade when we detoured north past Elm Street, which has been shut down for three years because of the decrepit railroad overpass there, and had to go all the way up to Kimberly Road.
City crews are working on the Locust and Elm Street projects, but both are healthy reminders that the infrastructure in many parts of the Quad-Cities is fragile and can't be ignored.
As the federal government debates infrastructure funding, we hope after years of promises, there ultimately is a deal that results in more money to fix cracked streets and substandard bridges (of which there are many, particularly in Iowa); that, combined with local and state funds, we see a noticeable upgrade that results in fewer of these disruptions in the future.
Thumbs Up ... to the decision granting the top finisher at the John Deere Classic a spot in the British Open, also known as The Open. Traditionally, that has been one of the top draws for the Classic, which kicks off next week. However, because of adjusted qualifying procedures at The Open, it appeared a qualifying spot wouldn't be offered this year.
As Tom Johnston reported, that changed this week when the Classic got word of a reversal from the organization that runs The Open.
This is good news, and it comes just days before the Classic begins play on Wednesday. We wish all involved in this signature event in the Quad-Cities the best of luck.
Thumbs Down ... to the sad demise of Bruno the Bear, which was euthanized in Louisiana this week. The large bear attracted wide attention in much of the Midwest last summer as he wandered hundreds of miles heading south. That included a walk through the Quad-Cities.
An official from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said this week that the male bear was hit by a vehicle, possibly a semi, about a month ago, and that a homeowner reported seeing him, obviously in distress, in her backyard.
Bruno's injuries were quite severe, according to Maria Davidson, large carnivore program manager for the department, who said there was no other option than to put him down.
It saddens us that such a magnificent creature, who captivated so many of us last summer as he meandered through cornfields and across highways on his journey, has met such an end. Still, it is good that he is no longer suffering.
Thumbs Up ... to the June jobs report, which showed a big increase of 850,000 jobs across the country last month. It was the strongest monthly gain in nearly a year.
The increase, which exceeded economists' expectations, comes after two months in which employment growth didn't meet expectations and led to a lot of hand-wringing over the labor market. However, economists on Friday said this latest jobs report builds on a string of good news this week, including a rise in consumer confidence.
It's important to remember that we still are nearly 7 million jobs below what we were at before the pandemic, and the economy still is in transition from the body blow it sustained during the pandemic. Still, we all should be happy to see good economic news, and Friday's labor report gave us a welcome dose of it.