Thumbs down to Rock Island County government for, yet again, making a mess of simply moving records to a different building.
It's bad enough that County Board Chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda announced that the second floor of the new county complex can't support the weight of the county's records, even though the space has, for years, been tagged for them But this past week, Maranda wasn't able to produce the engineering report supporting his claim nor provide cost estimates about how much had been spent on the now useless space.
No doubt, the costs are not insignificant.
The nonstop bickering over the old courthouse, the stops and starts, the lack of board oversight — never before have we witnessed such a lack of competence from government over a seemingly simple task. And now, the county's chairman can't even back up his claims. We're just supposed to take his word for it.
Thumbs up to Iowa Supreme Court, which on Friday struck down a clearly unconstitutional state law requiring women wait 72 hours before getting an abortion.
The 7-2 ruling only amplifies just how far Iowa lawmakers are willing to go to trample the rights of half the population for ideological sake.
Thumbs up to Bruce Carter, who this week retired after nearly two decades running Quad-City International Airport.
There is no doubt, the airport has faced a number of problems throughout Carter's tenure, almost universally of someone else's making. The lack of regional funding has always impaired the airport's ability to compete with other facilities, for example.
Throughout, Carter has done a fine job managing the ups and downs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.