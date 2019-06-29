Thumbs Up … to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for pushing the U.S. Department of Education on the use of seclusion and restraints by school districts across the country. A Government Accountability Office report, which we noted last week, has cast doubt on the accuracy of reporting by school districts about the frequency with which they use such disciplinary tactics.
In 2017, Ernst and Grassley called for the inspector general at the Department of Education to investigate irregularities in data from some Iowa districts. And this week, the two senators again pressed the department, this time to act on the GAO’s recommendations to get this problem under control.
We're happy to see that and we think the senators deserve praise and ought to keep the pressure on.
Thumbs Up … to Greatest Grains for its 40 years service as an anchor to Davenport’s Hilltop neighborhood and as a healthy choice to all Quad-Citians. The grocery is closing because its owners have chosen to retire. Julie Martens and Clyde Mayfield opened up the store in 1979, and its impressive deli and array of natural food selections have been popular with Quad-Citians ever since.
Max Mayfield, their son, said earlier this week a precise closing date had not been set.
Hilltop champions hope the building will eventually be used by another, and we hope that happens, too. Either way, there’s no replacing Greatest Grains and the place this grocery and the people who have been a part of it have occupied in this city.
Thumbs Down … to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for dodging accountability in the ouster of Department of Human Services chief Jerry Foxhoven. Foxhoven quit on the spot last week after the governor requested his resignation.
As we’ve noted, she gave no reason for wanting him gone.
News organizations have requested records that might explain his departure. A 2017 law, signed by Terry Branstad, requires that records explaining the reasons for such departures be considered public records. But when the governor's office and DHS were asked for such documents, well ... you guessed it ... they didn’t leave a paper trail.
Which is a pretty smart move if you don’t want the public to know what’s going on.
Thumbs Up … to all those who are responsible for making $400,000 available to businesses affected by flooding. The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, along with City of Davenport officials, announced the funding earlier this week.
There are essentially three categories of funding available, and the idea is to get money to people fast (the deadline for applications is Wednesday). The chamber, the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Quad-Cities Community Foundation have played lead roles in this effort, but individuals and other businesses have helped, too. We know this only meets a small part of the need that's out there, but it is a welcome sign as we begin the road to recovery.
Thumbs Down … to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on gerrymandering on Thursday. The court said the practice of drawing labyrinthine congressional districts to benefit a political party is beyond the reach of the court.
At issue were gerrymandered districts in North Carolina (which were drafted by Republicans) and Maryland (drawn by Democrats).
Writing for the 5-4 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said just because gerrymandering is incompatible with democratic principles doesn’t mean the solution lies with the court.
Justice Elena Kagan dissented, saying: "The gerrymanders here — and others like them — violated the constitutional rights of many hundreds of thousands of American citizens."
The people in Maryland and North Carolina (not to mention our neighbors in Illinois) have had little choice in how their districts are drawn. Efforts to adopt fairer systems have been often stymied.
It's fine to say solutions are better rooted in the political system. But in the meantime, as Kagan noted, people in such districts effectively lose voting rights.
The court's decision made clear that it would not be the one to restore those rights.
