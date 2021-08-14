Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The Des Moines Register reported the development earlier this week.

The loss of these vaccines is less than the 217,000 the state warned last month might be wasted. Still, it is unconscionable that these life-saving vaccines are going to waste, even as billions of people around the world don’t have access to inoculations.

In Iowa, just 59% of the eligible Iowans have been fully vaccinated.

This isn’t just happening in Iowa. Across the country, doses are expiring.

We have urged that, for the safety of our community, that more people get the vaccines. But the idea that in this, the richest country in the world, these vaccines are going to waste while only 1% of the population in Africa has been inoculated, should make us all reconsider our good luck — as well as our responsibilities.

Thumbs Up … to the new grant program announced by the State of Illinois that’s aimed at helping tourism. The $10 million program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.