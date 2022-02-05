Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down ... to the bill in the Iowa Legislature to mandate a camera be put in school classrooms across the state. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt. The cameras wouldn't be in special education or physical education classrooms.

Mommsen tells us he wants the cameras to showcase the good work of teachers, but it comes at a time when teachers are under fire by many, including leaders of Mommsen's own party. One even threatened teachers with jail time.

Mommsen says his proposal, House File 2177, would also give parents a look at what's going on in classrooms, and that he's received a lot of support for the idea.

But, as it's written, the bill would also put children in the spotlight. The legislation says that only parents of the kids would have access, but we can see how it might be intimidating to them to have not just their parents but other adults watching them.

We're not even sure parents would like the idea of adults they don't know looking in on their kids.

Mommsen tells us his intent was that the camera not show the kids, just the teacher. But that's not spelled out in the bill. And even if it's rewritten, this still leaves the door open to lots of potential problems. We're not even sure how you would secure such a system.

Mommsen equates this idea to police officers wearing body cameras, and says he'd welcome a camera to prevent "he said/she said" situations.

We have a better idea: How about if legislators are required to be on camera when they're on the job? And not just in committee and on the floor, but in their private party caucuses and when they're talking to lobbyists. Now that's an idea we think the public can get behind.

Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport's latest effort that is putting a newly refurbished home in a central city neighborhood, with the hope that it will spur even more improvements.

The new house, near Fejervary Park, was purchased by the city from a couple that bought it five years ago in the hopes of flipping it but were in over their head.

The city took federal money, practically rebuilt the home from scratch and now is offering it on the market.

The investment of $250,000 into this house is a commitment to the city's often-forgotten neighborhoods, where all of us, though our collective resources, can improve the lives and livelihoods of people who live there. Not to mention the city as a whole.

The house is selling for $138,000.

Since the 1980s, the city has rehabilitated about 140 homes through the Urban Homesteading Program.

Thumbs Up ... to the news that the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will open later this year at 5th and Brady streets. The announcement of the park's pending opening, years in the making, was announced recently. The park will be next to the Martin Luther King Interpretive Center, and it will be at a site with a lot of history.

Not only will the new park be at the site of the first Black-owned business in Davenport, but it's across the street from the former Masonic Temple where King spoke in 1965, when he was given the Pacem In Terris Peace and Freedom Award.

"It is a prime location to showcase the rich, cultural history located in this community,” said Ryan Saddler, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Ambrose University, who chaired a task force dedicated to the effort.

Money for the park still is being raised.

Since it was first discussed, we've had great hopes for this park.. Now, with the announcement that it will open later this summer, we're eager to see it come to fruition. We hope all Quad-Citians will take the opportunity to visit and to recognize this place in the city's history and the ideals that it represents.

Thumbs Up ... to the partnership leading to more child care options in the city of Moline. We know that finding affordable, accessible child care is a problem across the country, and it contributes to our current labor shortage. So it's good to see some local governments and their partners in our area are taking it upon themselves to try to help.

The City of Moline is partnering with Western Illinois University and Gorman & Company, a housing and downtown redevelopment firm, on this new child care center.

The company is offering vacant space on the first floor of Enterprise Lofts, 1871 River Drive, as the future site of the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab. The child care center, which will be available for first- and second-shift working families, is expected to open in late August and will serve up to 65 children.

Western Illinois University students studying early education will get a real life learning environment, while working parents get new childcare options. Sounds good to us.

