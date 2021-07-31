Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Oujiri told the governor's office he had long been aware of the overpayments, according to a state audit. The overpayments began in the summer of 2019 and raised his weekly salary by almost $950. (There also were $15,000 in improper retirement and insurance benefits.)

Naturally, Oujiri shares a big part of the blame for not reporting this clear overpayment, but that it could go on for so long without anybody noticing is unacceptable.

The governor's office says it is working with the attorney general's office to recover these funds, and we hope they have success.

Thumbs Down ... to the failure to fix the flaws in security that are allowing people to hijack unemployment payments from the jobless in the state of Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday on the unfortunate case of Warren Winston, a contract pharmacist, who has seen four of nine payments stolen from his account, the latest in mid-July, for a loss of $3,262.

We've heard of people filing fake claims in the names of other people, hoping to take advantage of the unprecedented amounts of federal unemployment funds aimed at trying to help people hurt by the pandemic. But this is a different twist. This time, the victims are people already are suffering economic hardship.