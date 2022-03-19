Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the return of Major League Baseball, and the sights and sounds of spring training. A little more than a week ago, players and owners reached an agreement on a deal that ended the three-month-old lockout.

Shortly before that, we joined the nation’s fans in lamenting what Major League Baseball had said would be a delay to the season. With all we’ve gone through the last two years, the idea of a full baseball season raised the spirits of so many of us.

With the new agreement and the end of the lockout, these spirits are rising again. A full 162-game schedule is in the future, and Opening Day just can’t come soon enough.

Thumbs Up ... to action taken by the Iowa Senate State Government Committee that amended a House bill making Daylight Saving Time the official time of Iowa. We objected to the House bill last week because it didn’t include language to protect border communities like ours from a change that could put Scott and Rock Island counties out of synch. (Illinois is not one of the nearly 20 states that have passed similar legislation.)

As we said, we like the idea of sticking to just one time year-round. And we weren’t so much opposed to the idea of going to Daylight Saving Time, although there are arguments that permanent Standard Time would be better. Our complaint was there should be language assuring a change wouldn't be made unless neighboring states went along. Lacking that protection, we could face a situation where our bi-state community was observing different times. States must receive federal permission to go to Daylight Saving Time year-round, and it wasn't clear exactly what Congress might do.

Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, offered an amendment this week to take these concerns into account, and the State Government Committee approved the bill.

We’re not sure what will happen with all this. The U.S. Senate actually passed legislation this week to put the whole country on Daylight Saving Time year-round.

We saw a report that said there is interest in the U.S. House in taking up the legislation, but for now leaders there were putting it on hold to deal with more pressing concerns, like Ukraine. Stay tuned.

Thumbs Up … to Rock Island’s swift action in hiring a new city manager. Todd Thompson, who has been the city manager in Galesburg, was selected by the Rock Island City Council on Monday. He was one of three finalists for the job, and he’ll replace Randy Tweet, who retired. A total of 36 applicants applied for the position.

We congratulate Thompson on the job, and we wish him well.

Thumbs Down … to weakening support in Iowa for childhood vaccines. For decades, these non-Covid vaccines have provided broad and effective protection for children and the public. It's alarming that support appears to be waning.

A new Des Moines Register poll said that just 34% of Iowans polled say children should be required to have the standard shots unless they have a doctor-signed statement giving a medical reason why they should not. That is down from 59% in 2015.

The poll sampled the opinions of 813 adults from Feb. 28 to March 2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4%.

Twenty-eight percent said there should be no law on vaccinations, while 21% would allow for limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons.

Seven years ago, just 16% said there should be no vaccination law.

No major religion teaches vaccines are wrong, but the number of religious exemptions that have been granted in Iowa has grown over the past 20 years, according to the Register.

There is a political divide on the question, with more Democrats favoring a requirement than Republicans.

We know the controversy over Covid has had an impact on Americans’ opinions about vaccines. False claims over vaccines and autism also have raised doubts. But the safety and effectiveness of childhood vaccines is well-established.

This poll is the latest example that pockets of resistance and doubt threaten the well-established and long-standing public consensus on this subject. It should be a high priority of governments, public health authorities and both political parties to reverse this trend.

Thumbs Up … to the Moline-Coal Valley School District for approving a partnership with School Health Link that will mean opening a children's health clinic at Moline High School in August. The clinic will be in the high school’s A Wing upon completion of renovations this summer. Services will include wellness exams, tests, screens and physicals. Parents have to approve in advance.

We’re always glad to see news about healthcare services in the community, and we hope this works out well.

