Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the partnership between Augustana College and the Eastern Iowa Community College District. The agreement, called Augustana Next, allows students pursuing an associate of arts degree at EICC to apply at the same time to Augustana and use a range of resources, including Augustana's library, databases, campus facilities, sporting and cultural events and program evaluation software.
The idea is to create a seamless path for students, giving them an opportunity to continue their education in the Quad-Cities.
Retaining bright young, well-educated people is a challenge in the Midwest, and in the Quad-Cities. To the extent this helps with that challenge, then it not only is good for students and the two educational institutions, but for our community, too.
Thumbs Up ... to all those who are working to redevelop the former Greatest Grains building at 1600 Harrison St., Davenport. Earlier this week, the Davenport City Council advanced a measure aimed at securing up to a $100,000 state grant to help with redevelopment of the building.
As reporter Tom Barton wrote, Constance and Lonnie Westerfield recently purchased the building and plan to expand their Hilltop Campus Village business Celebrity Styles. In addition, the building will house Woke Coffee, which will serve organic smoothies and feature a juice bar. The project is expected to entail a $500,000 investment.
Applications for the state grant are due next week and a decision is expected to be announced June 1. We are hopeful the state comes through with the grant, and we have high hopes for redevelopment of this building, a signature presence in Davenport's Hilltop neighborhood for decades.
Thumbs Up ... to improvement in the state economies of Iowa and Illinois. Recently, the federal government released 4th quarter GDP figures, and Iowa grew by 6.3% and Illinois 3.5%. It's true the growth doesn't make up for the losses over the entire year — Iowa's economy shrunk by 2.3% in 2020 and Illinois by 4% — but we are hopeful these figures point the way to a brighter economy in 2021.
The Federal Reserve recently predicted 6.5% growth in 2021. That's higher than its prediction of 4.2% in December. And just a few days ago, the International Monetary Fund predicted 6.4% growth in the U.S., itself an increase over over a previous forecast. The IMF credited a faster rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and government stimulus.
Thumbs Down ... to the Iowa Senate for failing once again to pass a measure to add an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would allow people with felony convictions to vote. As we noted earlier, this was one of the items that didn't make it through the second legislative funnel.
It's good that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order allowing people with felony convictions to vote. But the Senate's continued inaction on this matter is disappointing. The House has voted to approve a measure that would put the proposed amendment before the people. However, the Senate continues to fall short.
Thumbs Up ... to the opening this weekend of Niabi Zoo, first for members today and the general public beginning Sunday. The state's COVID-19 restrictions will only allow opening at 25% capacity, but zoo officials say they are excited to open their doors to the public.
"We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo!" Director Lee Jackson said in a press release. "It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal."
We share Jackson's excitement. The zoo is a special place for a lot of Quad-City families, and it will be good to see it open again.
Zoo officials say that there will be safety measures in place for staff and visitors. And in order to meet capacity requirements, tickets must be purchased online. But there will be free admission, with a ticket, from April 11-17.