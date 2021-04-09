Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Applications for the state grant are due next week and a decision is expected to be announced June 1. We are hopeful the state comes through with the grant, and we have high hopes for redevelopment of this building, a signature presence in Davenport's Hilltop neighborhood for decades.

Thumbs Up ... to improvement in the state economies of Iowa and Illinois. Recently, the federal government released 4th quarter GDP figures, and Iowa grew by 6.3% and Illinois 3.5%. It's true the growth doesn't make up for the losses over the entire year — Iowa's economy shrunk by 2.3% in 2020 and Illinois by 4% — but we are hopeful these figures point the way to a brighter economy in 2021.

The Federal Reserve recently predicted 6.5% growth in 2021. That's higher than its prediction of 4.2% in December. And just a few days ago, the International Monetary Fund predicted 6.4% growth in the U.S., itself an increase over over a previous forecast. The IMF credited a faster rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and government stimulus.

Thumbs Down ... to the Iowa Senate for failing once again to pass a measure to add an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would allow people with felony convictions to vote. As we noted earlier, this was one of the items that didn't make it through the second legislative funnel.