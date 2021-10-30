Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the new construction that's going on in parts of the Quad-Cities. We hear a lot of bad economic news these days, so it's good to see progress.
One notable project, which is expected to get underway by the end of the year, is construction of 185 units of what is called "workforce housing" near the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA downtown.
An Indiana-based developer is doing the project, and as Sarah Watson reported this week, the project is benefiting from state tax credits that limit rents and the incomes of people who can live there. The units are aimed at providing housing for people getting their first jobs out of school and often attract early career teachers and police officers.
Housing is a major need in this community, so we're happy to see this development. It also is happening on a large expanse of property that is near the eastern gateway to the city's downtown, which also is a positive development.
Thumbs Down ... to the Illinois legislators who voted for the badly drawn map for the state's 17 congressional districts on Friday. Lawmakers approved the map in the early morning hours. According to Capitol News Illinois, it was the fourth map to be offered up.
We've long criticized Illinois' method of redistricting. Like many of the states, it's controlled by politicians who draw the maps with too much priority given to their political interests. That often results in irregularly shaped districts. Just take a look at the newly proposed 17th congressional district. It sweeps down from Rockford over to the Mississippi River, where it picks up the Quad-Cities, then grabs Kewanee before heading its way in a southeasterly direction to sweep up Peoria and Bloomington.
The vast majority of the district are expected to be favorable to Democrats.
The vote in favor of the new map was largely along party lines.
The approval came a day after Iowa legislators approved a set of legislative and congressional maps of their own.
We're happy to see they did so, upholding Iowa's redistricting system, which relies on the bureaucrats at the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to draw up the maps.
We've long preferred Iowa's system for drawing boundaries, with a neutral party doing the work, guided by state law that forbids it from considering politics.
Again, we’re happy to see the system is being maintained and we applaud legislators for doing so.
That said, nobody should think Iowa's process is completely without political considerations. The second set of maps that Iowa approved doesn't carry as great a risk for Republicans as the first one, at least when it comes to the congressional map. The first map, which Senate Republicans rejected, included a congressional district that had a decided advantage for Democrats. But the second map jettisoned the district. In fact, an analyst for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report said the new map is a "dream' for Republicans.
Still, the important thing to remember in all this is who draws the maps. More states have reformed their redistricting practices, turning away from politicians and toward an independent process.
We hope next decade that will include Illinois, too.
Thumbs Up ... to the "Art on Lockdown" exhibit at Quad-City Arts' Rock Island gallery.
In March 2020, when much of the country shut down to try to deal with the pandemic, Quad-City Arts sought to motivate artists by sponsoring a no-fee competition to keep them creating. They didn't have to focus on the pandemic, but understandably, many did.
The organization says it got 187 entries, including from people they didn't know.
As recounted by Brooklyn Draisey in Monday's edition of this newspaper, Lisa Mahar shifted from her usual bright and happy creations to a more muted self-portrait "with demons representing everything building inside Mahar coming out her wide-open mouth."
For Mahar, the painting lifted her up. "For me it was healing, because this is how I was feeling when I painted it," she said.
The pandemic isn't over yet, obviously, but it's important that we document its many impacts. And these efforts by some of the artists in the Quad-Cities is a significant contribution.
The "Art on Lockdown" exhibit will last through Dec. 3. Eighty works by 67 artists were chosen for display. Draisey reports there are a wide variety of works, but all were created during the first year of the pandemic.