Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the new construction that's going on in parts of the Quad-Cities. We hear a lot of bad economic news these days, so it's good to see progress.

One notable project, which is expected to get underway by the end of the year, is construction of 185 units of what is called "workforce housing" near the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA downtown.

An Indiana-based developer is doing the project, and as Sarah Watson reported this week, the project is benefiting from state tax credits that limit rents and the incomes of people who can live there. The units are aimed at providing housing for people getting their first jobs out of school and often attract early career teachers and police officers.

Housing is a major need in this community, so we're happy to see this development. It also is happening on a large expanse of property that is near the eastern gateway to the city's downtown, which also is a positive development.

Thumbs Down ... to the Illinois legislators who voted for the badly drawn map for the state's 17 congressional districts on Friday. Lawmakers approved the map in the early morning hours. According to Capitol News Illinois, it was the fourth map to be offered up.