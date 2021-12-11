Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Downb

Thumbs Up … to the announcement that Iowa will commit $100 million to upgrade water infrastructure in the state, including to facilitate nutrient reduction and drought resilience. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the investment this week.
Democrats in Congress approved the legislation that provided the money for the improvements, and President Joe Biden signed it into law. Republicans, including all those from Iowa, opposed the plan.
Still, governors play a big role in determining how these funds are rolled out in their states. And while Reynolds, too, has been a critic of the American Rescue Plan, we were happy to see her announcement that these funds would be used to help with water infrastructure.
We hope these funds will make a difference.
Thumbs Down ... to flaws in the rollout of a new way of making phone calls in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
The day before Thanksgiving, officials at Augustana College say they had difficulty getting calls out. Well, it turns out that people in the 309 area code now need to dial the area code — as well as the customary seven digits — to make phone calls, even in the same area code.
The shift is necessitated by a change with the national suicide prevention hotline, modeled on the 911 system, that will take effect next year.
As Barb Ickes reported, phone companies were supposed to alert "land-line users in the 309 area code, along with about 80 other area codes, that all outgoing calls now require an area code, including calls to other 309 numbers."
Some apparently didn't get the message. In Augustana's case, they said it took a few days to straighten things out with AT&T.
Thumbs Down … to reports the Quad-City economy is lagging behind national growth trends. Cara Smith reported that the economy slowed in the third quarter, but that there are bright spots, including in the manufacturing sector. Specifically, the Quad-Cities labor market is lagging.
Smith's report stemmed from the Quad-Cities Chamber Economic Forecast 2022, which was presented Wednesday.
We, like everybody across the country, hope the labor market struggles are temporary. The national November jobs report said that more people were beginning to reenter the labor force.
Lately, economic signals have been a bit confusing, but we hope that after months of labor shortages this is the beginning of a trend and that it will be reflected here, too.
Thumbs Up ... to the city of Moline for bringing back the Human Rights Commission after a five-year hiatus. The commission was shelved in 2016, but, as Sarah Hayden reported, "Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said reactivating the dormant commission was another opportunity to hear from residents and to encourage their participation."
According to the city's web site, the commission is there, "to create better public awareness of cultural diversity that exists within the Moline community and to educate residents regarding discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, sexual orientation, political affiliation, disability or any other protected class status in accordance with applicable federal or state laws."
During the mayoral campaign this year, Rayapati said she would put a high priority on listening to a wide range of people in the city. This seems to us like a perfect example of keeping her promise. The city council, which includes a lot of new members this year, also included some funding in its budget for the commission.
Thumbs Up ... to reports from Rock Island County and the cities of Moline and Rock Island that they're in good shape for road salt to prepare for this year's winter weather.
Several of the local governments said they had extra left over from last year.
We're glad to hear this. The weather forecasters are telling us that this year's winter should be milder than normal. And that would be a great thing, if it comes to pass. But we also know what it's like when road crews don't have the materials they need to keep the streets clean and passable.
We're happy to hear the Illinois Quad-Cities is prepared for the worst.
Now, let's just hope it doesn't happen.