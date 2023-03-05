The last time Bettendorf voters approved bonds to upgrade schools was 1997.

While school enrollment has grown, the building improvements in recent years have been piecemeal. Now, the district wants to make some big improvements at a big cost to meet today's teaching needs.

The district is seeking $69.2 million for improvements and expansions at Bettendorf Middle School and High School.

The middle school classrooms, cafeteria and hallways are too small, which makes sense because the school was built in 1962 — when enrollment was half what it is today. Among the improvements, the bonds would pay to add new, larger classroom blocks, demolish and rebuild the central structure (built in 1960's), add a 400-meter track and accessibility upgrades.

Among the needs at the high school is more gym space so teams don’t have to stack practices until as late as 9 p.m. The high school work would include an auxiliary gym, accessibility upgrades to the choir rooms, an instrumental music room, additions to the fitness center and for health, child development, family and consumer sciences and advanced manufacturing programs.

The vote is Tuesday, March 7, and a 60% majority plus one is needed for approval. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, and Quad City Area Realtors, 1900 State St. A $30 million referendum attempt in 2018 was defeated by 64% of voters.

Superintendent Michelle Morse believes the sentiment has changed since then. She said 1,093 signatures were needed to get the bond issue on the ballot, and the committee gathered 1,200 in two weeks.

The general obligation bonds on the ballot would increase the property tax rate for up to $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.

The tax increase is significant and will put a pinch on those homeowners struggling to keep their heads above water. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $30.69 more per month or $368 more per year. The district’s tax levy would increase to $15.09, which is less than Davenport’s $15.60, but above Pleasant Valley’s $13.46.

We like that the district is using some other ways to get to the $98.5 million identified as needed in the 10-year-facility plan, such as using the one-cent sales tax and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy reserves to fund 20.7% of the total cost. That plan was developed by an advisory committee of parents, staff and community members that worked with OPN Architects to identify and solve building needs.

We believe these improvements in the Bettendorf School District are not wants, but needs, and the school board and administration will be good stewards of the investment in a better learning environment for Bettendorf students.

We urge a yes vote.