Editorial: Tough choices

Rock Island aldermen gave their pandemic-weary residents a break Monday night – by voting not to raise the property tax rate for the 2021 budget.

To many who are suffering the effects of the Covid-damaged economy, such a move may seem like a no-brainer. But the choice wasn’t easy. Rock Island, like many municipalities in the state, are feeling the squeeze of budget obligations (particularly steadily rising public safety pension costs) that are increasing faster than revenues.

In the last few years, Rock Island has raised its levy rate after a decade of holding steady. But as a budget presentation last month showed, the city has struggled to keep up with rising expenses even as it has steadily trimmed its workforce.

It was a near-unanimous vote to back off the proposed 6.2% increase in the property tax rate Monday. But even in approving it, Alderman David Geenen, 7th Ward, warned it is likely a temporary reprieve.

He may be right. Like many Illinois municipalities, the City of Rock Island faces unforgiving budgetary choices, in no small part driven by state mandates related to funding police and fire pensions. The presentation last month put police and fire pension costs at $8 million in 2020, up from $7.2 million the year before and $4.3 million in 2012.