Editorial: Tracing is vital

Last week, officials with the Rock Island County Health Department sent out this plea to people who may be affected by COVID-19: Pick up the telephone!

Health department officials say that too often people they contact, especially young people, are shying away from answering questions from county-employed contact tracers, who are attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.

The county health department tells us there are fears among some in the public (wholly unfounded) that their personal data will be shared.

To be clear: Contact tracers are asking very basic health questions that try to pinpoint when a person's symptoms began, who they've interacted with and if a mask was being used. That information isn't shared; it's kept confidential.

Scott County officials tell us that people they've contacted are cooperative. Only 3% couldn't be reached or refused an interview.

Rock Island County did not have figures, but it is enough of a concern that the director of the department, Nita Ludwig, urged people during a news briefing to cooperate.

We would echo that plea. It is vital that people who are infected help protect their neighbors and community, and all it takes is answering some basic questions.