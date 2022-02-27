Editorial: Turning a blind eye

In a legislative session that is full of contentious issues, Iowa Republicans and Democrats found common ground on at least one thing recently: They love ethanol.

By an overwhelming margin, the Legislature passed a bill to force most retailers in the state to offer more E-15, a higher blend of ethanol than the usual E-10. Gov. Kim Reynolds has been pushing for such a requirement.

Since then, a few commentators in the state have questioned Iowa’s joined-at-the-hip ethanol policies, a tack taken by politicians in both parties. And some have suggested federal support for ethanol won’t last forever; that perhaps it’s time to prepare for the growth of electric vehicles.

Sitting here on the border of Iowa and Illinois, we have a unique vantage point on this question. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has gone all-in on electric vehicles, pushing through a package of state incentives last year and cheering on the Biden administration’s efforts in this area.

Pritzker has proudly proclaimed that he wants the state to be the "Silicon Valley" of the EV industry.

In Iowa, you won’t hear that from the top echelons of government.

Iowa continues to maintain policies that are barriers to EV expansion. In a column for the Des Moines Register last year, analysts for the Consumer Choice Center said Iowa was tied for last on an index for electric vehicle accessibility.

We’d urge caution when looking at any ranking, but there’s no doubt Iowa has policies on the books that make it harder to grow the EV market, whether they’re related to direct vehicle sales or added costs assessed to people who buy electric vehicles. Those added fees are often justified by saying EVs don’t contribute to the road use tax fund, but we would ask: What credit are EVs given for the benefits they clearly provide? (Unfortunately, Illinois also maintains an extra fee for EVs, but it also has approved generous tax credits for people who buy them. It also approved significant financial incentives to try to grow EV manufacturing in the state.)

Six months ago, we praised Pritzker’s approach and warned that states like Iowa that don’t diversify in order to prepare themselves for swiftly evolving energy and transportation trends are only hurting themselves.

A bit over a week ago, we saw the first deadline for viable bills in the Iowa Legislature pass. We didn’t see a single survivor that was encouraging for EVs. Maybe nobody told the governor and Legislature the Big Three have all committed to making electric vehicles up to 50% of their sales by 2030. It was instructive that Reynolds reacted to the Biden administration’s announcement about the availability of $50 million for new charging stations by complaining that he is "pouring taxpayer dollars into EV charging stations while ignoring a readily-available renewable energy source grown right here in IA."

Biden is not ignoring ethanol. He is preparing for the future, even as he’s doing what all presidents do – walking a tightrope between the oil industry and renewable interests, when it comes to ethanol. The administration has made the renewable industry happy by rejecting the kind of small refinery exemptions approved by the Trump administration but unhappy with reductions in some volume levels. And all this as progressives in his party are calling for an abandonment of ethanol altogether, as doubts are raised about its effect on the climate.

Our own sense is that ethanol will be around for a while. The Renewable Fuel Standard has broad bipartisan support in Congress and there is no sign that the White House is relegating it to the waste bin, no matter what political rhetoric you may hear.

What the administration is doing is wisely looking to the future. Car companies are shifting production to EVs, and the federal government is acting in concert. Smart states – those that want to grow and diversify their economies – will adjust. Or not. The longer Iowa politicians ignore or try to stand in the way of the spread of electric vehicles, they endanger the state’s economic future.

Illinois is not doing that. It was no accident that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to the Land of Lincoln to tout new federal investments in charging stations.

Iowa learned the hard way decades ago about the dangers of failing to diversify. We’d hate to see it repeat the mistake.

Our belief is that ethanol isn’t going away anytime soon, but the market is changing. States like Illinois, which also has a strong agricultural base, recognize the need to prepare for what is on the horizon. If Iowa is smart, it will do the same.

This editorial is the opinion of the Quad-City Times Editorial Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0