Editorial: Two-way streets are the right way to go

The great debate over two-way streets has returned to Davenport.
News that the City Council is strongly considering converting 3rd and 4th streets from its current one-way configuration to a two-way design from Marquette Street to East River Drive has ignited discussion again.
We like the idea of two-way streets, especially downtown. We think it’s a great way to calm and slow traffic and promote a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly area, particularly in a section of the city that is fast becoming a place where more people are making their home. We also believe the change would better serve us in times of flooding, linking east and west.
We understand there are critics. People across Davenport have a stake in the design and shape of their downtown. We have previously called it the heartbeat of the city, and even those who don’t live in this new neighborhood have a vested interest in its future. So aldermen and the mayor would be wise to listen to everybody, no matter where they live.
We believe this deserves a thorough discussion. A work session on this topic is being scheduled, and we expect there will be a lot of interest.
To many, changing to two-way streets would be a big change. The one-way couplet that we have now has been in place for decades. There are lots of factors that must be considered (the ability of downtown businesses to get deliveries, the movement of emergency vehicles, etc.) But we don’t think complications are a reason for inaction. Just because things have been this way doesn’t necessarily mean they should remain so.
We think converting to two-way streets could change the trend we’ve seen toward faster and more reckless traffic. This is happening not just in Davenport, but all over. We have seen the evidence in the data related to speeding tickets as well as in traffic-related fatalities. Also, some of us on this board who have regularly driven 3rd and 4th streets in this area for years have observed it.
Some object that converting to two-way streets will mean more accidents. (Left turns can be a problem). But in recent years, many people who have studied this issue believe two-way streets compete quite nicely when it comes to safety. In fact, there are those who say that they’re better when it comes to safety and several other factors.
In 2014, John Gilderbloom, a professor of urban studies at the University of Louisville (Kentucky), directed a study of a small area of that city that found converting from one-way to two-way streets led to reduced speeds, fewer collisions and even better property values and lower crime. In other words, a more livable city. The year after, they took a broader look around the city and also found better outcomes.
In addition, other cities in Iowa that have had one-ways for decades, like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, have put two-way streets in their downtowns.
One-way roads are a good way to move traffic quickly through an area. But moving cars and trucks along shouldn't be the only, or even the overriding, consideration, especially in our central business district, which is quickly becoming a neighborhood of choice.
As Davenport’s downtown gains more commercial investment – and as more people decide to live there – we must think about more than just moving cars and trucks.
For years, many in Davenport saw the downtown as a lost cause, not worthy of investment. Why, after all, when much of the growth is further north, along 53rd Street or Elmore Avenue? But in recent years we have seen downtown do what some said could never be done. We have seen additional commercial and residential investments as well as the growth of amenities, like the new YMCA. We’d love to see that momentum continue.
We believe that means thinking differently about this part of the city. It means that people who live, walk and ride bicycles in this area should also be considered, along with the automobile that travels to and through this area. The fact is, they all must live in harmony.
It’s up to city council and staff to find a way to design a system that takes into account these varying elements. But we think it could be done. Things don’t always have to stay the same as they’ve always been.