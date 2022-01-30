Editorial: Two-way streets are the right way to go

The great debate over two-way streets has returned to Davenport.

News that the City Council is strongly considering converting 3rd and 4th streets from its current one-way configuration to a two-way design from Marquette Street to East River Drive has ignited discussion again.

We like the idea of two-way streets, especially downtown. We think it’s a great way to calm and slow traffic and promote a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly area, particularly in a section of the city that is fast becoming a place where more people are making their home. We also believe the change would better serve us in times of flooding, linking east and west.

We understand there are critics. People across Davenport have a stake in the design and shape of their downtown. We have previously called it the heartbeat of the city, and even those who don’t live in this new neighborhood have a vested interest in its future. So aldermen and the mayor would be wise to listen to everybody, no matter where they live.

We believe this deserves a thorough discussion. A work session on this topic is being scheduled, and we expect there will be a lot of interest.