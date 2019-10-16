The watchwords emanating from members of the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference this week were "caution" and "uncertainty."
The three-member panel, which meets periodically throughout the year to predict the state's revenue growth, is closely followed by lawmakers and others who care about what happens at the state capitol. The REC's projections are vital to lawmakers who are charged with producing a state budget – who have to figure out how much to tax Iowans to provide the services we want.
It was not even two years ago that legislators were slashing budgets to make the numbers work. Now, officials are predicting a 1.4 percent bump for the fiscal year that ends next June 30. This comes after a growth rate of 6.4 percent last year, which was largely driven by federal tax changes.
Dave Roederer, the governor’s budget director and leader of the REC, said this week that the growth, coupled with state reserves, will probably head off midyear cuts in the upcoming legislative session. That's good. But in an economy that is supposed to be booming, we’re troubled by the uncertainty and the caution now at work.
We can understand it. The trade war with China, which has struck at the heart of the state’s agricultural economy, has hurt. Meanwhile, predictions at the national level that the economy is due for a slowdown don’t foreshadow good things at the state level.
This editorial board has long been urging greater investments in education, the environment and health care in this state. We believe education, in particular, has suffered in recent years at the hands of lawmakers, even as they were passing a big tax cut. Supplemental state aid for K-12, for example, had an average rate of increase of less than two percent over the past two years.
We'd like to think that in good years we could do better, and even make up for past shortcomings. But with revenue growth targets modest in the coming year, and uncertain at that, we don't see that happening.
Which doesn’t sound at all like what happens in a "booming" economy.
