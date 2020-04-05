Editorial: Unite Quad-Cities

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen inspiring stories of people in the Quad-Cities banding together to adapt and help one another through this crisis.
"We are all in this together" isn't just a slogan in the Quad-Cities.
Three weeks ago, area charitable organizations stepped up to activate the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to help people affected by COVID-19. Organizations like the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad-Cities and the Regional Development Authority have led the way. And more than $650,000 has been raised.
That's impressive, but the need is far greater. Officials say they've received requests for $2.5 million.
So, on Monday, foundations, funders and media organizations, including the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, will partner to hold a 24-hour fundraising event called "Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery."
All the proceeds will go to the disaster recovery fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
Other media organizations involved in this effort include iHeart Radio, Townsquare Media, WHBF-TV, WQAD-TV KWQC-TV and WVIK radio.
We encourage all who read this to donate generously to this fundraising effort. The disaster recovery fund is already helping some of the most vulnerable in our community. One example: A foundation grant will help Family Resources assist people and families who are the victims of violence and trafficking. Because of the pandemic, the organization had to close its existing 54-bed shelter, but it got a $35,000 grant to help provide these families with an alternate place to stay.
At a time when all our daily lives have been upended by this pandemic, there are people and organizations that have significant, unmet, needs and we can help them.
Throughout Monday, media outlets will feature stories of the pandemic's impact in the Quad-Cities, and KWQC's Paula Sands will host a six-hour telethon. We urge you to donate.
In fact, people don't even have to wait until Monday to show their generosity. You can donate by going to unitequadcities.org, or by texting "UNITEQC" to 41444.
We are all in this together. We should all unite.
