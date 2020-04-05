Editorial: Unite Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen inspiring stories of people in the Quad-Cities banding together to adapt and help one another through this crisis.

"We are all in this together" isn't just a slogan in the Quad-Cities.

Three weeks ago, area charitable organizations stepped up to activate the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to help people affected by COVID-19. Organizations like the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad-Cities and the Regional Development Authority have led the way. And more than $650,000 has been raised.

That's impressive, but the need is far greater. Officials say they've received requests for $2.5 million.

So, on Monday, foundations, funders and media organizations, including the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, will partner to hold a 24-hour fundraising event called "Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery."

All the proceeds will go to the disaster recovery fund at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.

Other media organizations involved in this effort include iHeart Radio, Townsquare Media, WHBF-TV, WQAD-TV KWQC-TV and WVIK radio.