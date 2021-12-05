Editorial: Vaccinations must increase

Before the Covid vaccines came along, the coronavirus made nursing homes a dangerous place to be.
Roughly a third of Iowa deaths from this disease happened to residents of nursing homes.
Then, the vaccines sent death rates plummeting, as older Iowans got their shots.
Unfortunately, as the Delta variant spread this summer and vaccine effectiveness began to wane, the danger grew.
Despite much of the media coverage about younger people getting sick from Delta, it was older Americans who really suffered. As a Kaiser Family Foundation report pointed out in October, "with the Delta surge, older Americans, especially those 85 and older, continued to face higher risk of death due to COVID-19 compared to younger Americans, according to the CDC."
That includes at nursing homes. The foundation's report said that nursing homes across the U.S. reported nearly 1,800 COVID-19 deaths among residents and staff in August, the highest single-month figure since February and a big increase from the month before.
As of the third week of November, 2,566 nursing home residents had died in Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This summer, that figure stood at about 2,300.
So, it is distressing that vaccination rates at nursing homes still aren't as high as they should be.
In Iowa, of the facilities reporting, an average of about 75% of staff were fully vaccinated by late November, according to the CDC. That's more than it was before, and it's surely better than it is for all Iowans who are eligible, which hovers around just 61%. Still, it's not enough. And it lags behind the 94% of residents who have gotten vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.
Mind you, Iowa's vaccination rate for staffers isn't uniform across the state, either. In Scott County, the average rate was lower than the statewide average. And at some nursing homes in Iowa, fewer than half of workers had been vaccinated.
In November, the Biden administration unveiled details for a rule that would require workers at health care facilities, including nursing homes, to be vaccinated by Jan. 4. Failure to do so would mean losing federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
The rule was blocked last week by a federal judge who granted a request by 10 states, including Iowa. A day later, a separate judge expanded the injunction. Both judges said the administration overstepped its authority.
We don't know how this issue will be resolved. Last month, several legal experts told Bloomberg News the mandate would likely stand up in court.
What we expect is this will eventually go before the Supreme Court. Which is also what will probably happen with the separate Biden administration rule seeking to mandate vaccines, or in the alternative, weekly testing, at businesses with 100 or more workers.
Whatever happens in court, we know this: The vaccination rates at Iowa nursing homes just aren't high enough. (At one nursing home in Scott County last month, barely 1 in 3 workers had been vaccinated. And the number of staff infections at that facility outnumbered the number of residents with Covid.)
Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the ruling last week by the judge in Iowa's case, saying health care providers "deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions."
But what about the freedom of older Iowans who live in nursing homes where workers won’t get vaccinated? What about the rights of older Iowans who did the right thing to protect themselves and others around them? They're the ones put at risk.
These questions are even more relevant with the appearance of a new variant and the uncertainty surrounding it.
We would note the governor's statement about the ruling also mentioned five state-run facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Well, the Iowa Capital Dispatch recently reported that roughly a third of the staff at three of those facilities are refusing to be vaccinated. At one facility for the profoundly disabled, in the months leading up to Nov. 5, there was a big jump in coronavirus cases among staffers.
We understand the difficulties this rule causes for some facilities. It's already hard for nursing homes to attract and maintain staff.
Some members of this editorial board also are uncomfortable with this mandate, not least because of the potential loss of staff and the effect on residents. (Some of us also wish there had been an option to test for those who aren't vaccinated). But we also know this: Vaccines work and the more people who are vaccinated, the safer the people around them are.
Some health care providers across the country have voluntarily enacted their own mandates, and they have proven to be successful at improving vaccination rates.
However it is done, we believe it is vital that workers at health care facilities, including nursing homes, get vaccinated.
Nearly two years after this pandemic began, it is clear the coronavirus remains a threat.
We must rise to meet this challenge — for the sake of the most vulnerable.