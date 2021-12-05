Editorial: Vaccinations must increase

Well, the Iowa Capital Dispatch recently reported that roughly a third of the staff at three of those facilities are refusing to be vaccinated. At one facility for the profoundly disabled, in the months leading up to Nov. 5, there was a big jump in coronavirus cases among staffers.

We understand the difficulties this rule causes for some facilities. It's already hard for nursing homes to attract and maintain staff.

Some members of this editorial board also are uncomfortable with this mandate, not least because of the potential loss of staff and the effect on residents. (Some of us also wish there had been an option to test for those who aren't vaccinated). But we also know this: Vaccines work and the more people who are vaccinated, the safer the people around them are.

Some health care providers across the country have voluntarily enacted their own mandates, and they have proven to be successful at improving vaccination rates.

However it is done, we believe it is vital that workers at health care facilities, including nursing homes, get vaccinated.

Nearly two years after this pandemic began, it is clear the coronavirus remains a threat.

We must rise to meet this challenge — for the sake of the most vulnerable.

