Editorial: Vaccine lottery is worth a try

On Thursday, the state of Illinois announced the first winners of the COVID-19 vaccine lottery. The lucky $1 million winner was from Chicago, with three $150,000 scholarship winners coming from Chicago, suburban Cook County and DeKalb County.

We’re sorry to see there were no Quad-Citians among the winners, but frankly all Illinoisans will benefit from the state’s decision to offer financial incentives to people who get vaccinated for the coronavirus if leads to higher vaccination rates.

The state says it is offering $7 million in cash prizes and another $3 million in scholarships.

The rest of the winners will be announced through August. Federal coronavirus aid is being used for the prize money.

Some might object to the idea of offering prizes to try to nudge people to get a shot. We already know some have ethical questions, while others have said the lottery won’t, excuse the expression, move the needle much.

Still, we like the creativity. Should this be the only method of trying to convince the hesitant? Of course not. But it's worth trying, and it's just one approach the state is taking.