Editorial: Vote 'yes' for our schools

In a little less than a month, voters in three Scott County school districts will go to the polls to vote on what is called a "revenue purpose statement."
Perhaps you've never heard of such a thing. That's understandable. They aren't page-turners.
To be blunt, a revenue purpose statement is a lengthy, fairly broad, outline of how school districts intend to use the money they get from the one-cent sales tax technically known as the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, or SAVE.
The referendum, to be held on March 2, isn’t asking that voters approve a new tax or increase the existing one. No, this tax has been around for more than 20 years. It was approved in 1999 and reaffirmed in 2008; and it will remain in place no matter what voters do March 2.
The benefit of approving these statements, however, is this: These school districts will be able to borrow against future revenues and better plan as they make investments in schools and technology.
In this election, it's the people in the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts who will be voting on separate revenue purpose statements. A majority voting in favor is required for passage.
Davenport has decided to take up the matter next year.
To us, this is an easy call. We urge voters in these districts to turn out and support education; to cast their ballots in favor of these revenue purpose statements.
In truth, the statements look much the same as the ones that are already in place.
The reason we're even having the referendum is this: Two years ago the Iowa Legislature voted to continue the one-cent sales tax until 2051. It had been set to expire at the end of 2029. But school districts and others across the state lobbied lawmakers to act early to extend it, arguing that doing so would create more certainty.
As a consequence, it is now necessary to extend these revenue purpose statements, which are currently slated to expire in about 10 years, so that they align with the legislative changes. School district officials say that extending these statements will allow them to borrow against future revenues past 2031.
These are important sources of funding.
In Bettendorf, it amounts to about $4 million per year. The North Scott School District gets about $3 million annually, and the Pleasant Valley School District receives about $5 million per year.
The money from the sales tax has been spent over the years on dozens of projects that have improved the spaces where the county’s schoolchildren are educated. In the Pleasant Valley district, a recent example is the new $18 million Forest Grove Elementary school; in Bettendorf, the money paid for a $7 million upgrade to the HVAC system at the high school two years ago. At North Scott, the SAVE funding has gone to additions and remodels at a number of facilities.
In each of these districts, the fruits of these resources are felt by thousands of students.
If the revenue purpose statement is defeated or is allowed to expire, the districts would have to spend the proceeds on reducing debt service and other property tax levies that pay for maintenance and other needs. However, we're told if this were to occur, all it would do is delay the inevitable; sooner or later, districts would have to go to the public to seek funding to keep their infrastructure up to date.
We believe that for the past 20-plus years, the districts in Scott County have wisely used these funds to meet the growing and changing needs of their students; the money has gone toward providing not only physical space but expanded opportunities for our young people to learn, recreate, explore and prepare for their futures.
Voting 'yes' on these statements would say to future generations that we are preparing to provide them with the same opportunities.
Iowa's heritage is bound up in the belief that its commitment to education makes the state special. It's been that way for as long as we can remember. Voters can reaffirm this belief on March 2. Vote 'yes' on these revenue purpose statements.