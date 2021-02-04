Editorial: Vote 'yes' for our schools

In truth, the statements look much the same as the ones that are already in place.

The reason we're even having the referendum is this: Two years ago the Iowa Legislature voted to continue the one-cent sales tax until 2051. It had been set to expire at the end of 2029. But school districts and others across the state lobbied lawmakers to act early to extend it, arguing that doing so would create more certainty.

As a consequence, it is now necessary to extend these revenue purpose statements, which are currently slated to expire in about 10 years, so that they align with the legislative changes. School district officials say that extending these statements will allow them to borrow against future revenues past 2031.

These are important sources of funding.

In Bettendorf, it amounts to about $4 million per year. The North Scott School District gets about $3 million annually, and the Pleasant Valley School District receives about $5 million per year.