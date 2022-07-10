Editorial: Want to stop mass shootings? Ban high-capacity magazines

The sniper who fired more than 70 rounds into a crowded Fourth of July parade near Chicago killed seven people and wounded three dozen more. He obtained five weapons before the shooting, including the rifle used in the massacre. Police described it as “similar to an AR-15.” He bought the weapons despite police visits to his home in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

For more than 20 years now, this country has been in a furious debate over how to stop mass shootings, a discussion largely framed by extremists on both sides of the aisle. It is high time people with common sense gained control over this debate so that real change might be brought about. We support some solutions — mental health services, better background screenings — though they might take years to develop.

But our nation does not have years to wait. We must act now. We must ban high-capacity magazines.

It’s one step we can take immediately to curb mass shootings, especially those where gunmen use high-capacity magazines to spray dozens of rounds in moments.

To this board, it’s not a political issue. It’s a practical one.

Look at the numbers. “If the key gun control proposals now being considered in Congress had been law since 1999, four gunmen younger than 21 would have been blocked from legally buying the rifles they used in mass shootings,” according to the New York Times. “At least four other assailants would have been subject to a required background check, instead of slipping through a loophole. Ten might have been unable to steal their weapons because of efforts to require or encourage safer gun storage. And 20 might not have been allowed to legally purchase the large-capacity magazines that they used to upgrade their guns, helping them kill, on average, 16 people each.“

Weapons and magazines designed for modern warfare should not be available to the general public.

Make no mistake, this board is an active defender of the Bill of Rights. This newspaper and journalists around the country have fought to maintain their freedoms protected by the Bill, especially under the First Amendment, which says, “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.” Yet libel laws, privacy restrictions and other government regulations restrict the press and do not adhere to the specific language that Congress make no law. Speech has been regulated, too, since the Constitution was ratified.

The Second Amendment says, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Yet the government already takes steps to keep weapons of mass destruction out of the populace’s hands. (Think of Tommy submachine guns.)

For these reasons, we believe a ban on high-capacity magazines does not violate the Second Amendment.

The rights of people to assemble without fear of a mass shooting should trump people’s insistence on owning weapons designed to kill many people in a short amount of time.

We can no longer tolerate the slaughter of children, if for no other reason. Protect our loved ones from these madmen. Ban high-capacity magazines — before another mass shooter strikes.