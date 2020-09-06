Editorial: Washington's proper role

In the 1990s, for example, when Democrats in Congress wanted to make it a federal crime to carry a gun in the vicinity of local schools, the Supreme Court rejected the idea as an overreach. The courts have traditionally found that this kind of power isn't the province of the federal government but of leaders who are closer to the people.

Conservatives who worry about big government have wanted it that way; so, too, have liberals who bring with them memories of the overreach of the 1960s.

The revulsion at the violence and injustice in America's cities is warranted, and local leaders ought to deal with it seriously. But the dangers of Washington, D.C., taking over are clear.

We would prefer that politicians on the national stage use their platform to ease the tensions in America’s cities. Let the locals take the lead. We believe they can handle it, and if they don't voters will punish them.

The fact is, the vast majority of the cities in this country are confronting issues of racial justice without the kind of tension we have seen in a handful of places.