Editorial: We are still one

Others, including the pastor at the church, were critical of the activist’s comments.

However, the anger that followed the forum was not directed at Fuentes alone. The claim that all Americans are "victims" of people who are in the country illegally also drew outrage.

People who objected to the forum responded with a protest at the church last weekend. It was peaceful. Some in the community, even those sympathetic to their cause, did not like the idea it was held during the church’s Sunday service. We were not comfortable with the idea, either, though the timing was intended to make a point.

It is clear to anyone who pays attention to our country’s political dialogue that immigration is one of the most divisive subjects in American life.

There are clear and honest differences about how this country should enforce its immigration laws; how we secure our borders and deal with the millions of undocumented immigrants who already are in the country; how we honor our tradition as a welcoming country and extend a compassionate hand to people who, through no fault of their own, are trying to escape desperate circumstances. But we also know that underlying these differences is a racial element that cannot be ignored.