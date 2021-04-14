Editorial: We have work to do

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office made it pretty clear: The public probably will never know what action it will take regarding the students involved in the racist video that showed a Black student on the Moline-Coal Valley football team being forced to sit in a locker with banana peels hanging in it.

The video has rightly drawn condemnation from several quarters, including the police and school district.

We add our voice to the condemnation of this sickening video.

The participants in this incident are all friends and of "different and similar races" to the target of the behavior, according to Moline police. But as the police added, this is a "disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human and most certainly a friend."

We were moved by the statement of the student who was targeted. He wants people to see him not as a victim, but a human being. In a statement issued through the State’s Attorney’s office, he said that he is fine and he wants this matter to just go away.

"Can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything."