Editorial: We have work to do

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office made it pretty clear: The public probably will never know what action it will take regarding the students involved in the racist video that showed a Black student on the Moline-Coal Valley football team being forced to sit in a locker with banana peels hanging in it.
The video has rightly drawn condemnation from several quarters, including the police and school district.
We add our voice to the condemnation of this sickening video.
The participants in this incident are all friends and of "different and similar races" to the target of the behavior, according to Moline police. But as the police added, this is a "disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human and most certainly a friend."
We were moved by the statement of the student who was targeted. He wants people to see him not as a victim, but a human being. In a statement issued through the State’s Attorney’s office, he said that he is fine and he wants this matter to just go away.
"Can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything."
We understand the student's feelings. But we also identify with the statement issued by a spokesperson for the school district, which said, "The vile behavior depicted in the video does not represent our core values and has no place in our learning community. Clearly, we have work to do."
Clearly, we have work to do. We couldn’t agree more.
It’s not just work that must be done in a single school district, but as a community.
This behavior springs from somewhere. It doesn’t solely exist among young people in the locker room of a football team.
It is up to all of us to work to eliminate the conditions that spawn this behavior.
Parents should see this incident as an opportunity to talk to their kids about why this is so abhorrent. And they should impress upon their kids, as it should be made clear to all of us, that this type of behavior not only is repellent – but that it should be confronted when it occurs. It’s a discussion that we all must have with each other, too.
We are grateful the police responded so quickly to this. Officers were present when the football team’s bus arrived back home from a game Friday night in Galesburg. Their investigation was swift and the results turned over to the State’s Attorney’s office.
School district officials also responded quickly, and they are in the midst of their own investigation. District Superintendent Rachel Savage said there will be consequences. However, like the State’s Attorney’s office, she said because the people involved are minors, "few details of the school-based investigation can actually be revealed."
This will be frustrating to some people who naturally want to know what action will be taken to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to discourage this type of behavior in the future. We share that frustration, and we hope the district and State’s Attorney’s office will provide information where they are able. Still, we too, understand that there are minors involved, and there is a reason that we treat them differently, in the court system and otherwise, than we do adults.
But while there may not be full transparency in this case, that doesn’t stop us from doing something about it as a community. We can use this video as a catalyst to think harder about the actions we take and the words that we use – and the external influences our kids are exposed to – that might tend to engender this type of behavior.
We identify with the young man in the video’s desire that this incident just go away. But the conditions that allow this type of behavior to occur just won’t disappear. Unless we make it so.