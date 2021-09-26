Editorial: We must adapt to electric vehicles on the horizon

As of today, electric vehicles constitute an exceedingly small portion of the U.S. vehicle market.

Just 2% of new vehicle sales are electric-powered cars.

Don't expect it to stay that way, though. Small car makers have been seeding demand for such vehicles. And major car and truck makers also are eyeing the future and committing to producing ever more of these vehicles.

Last month, the Big Three announced they hope to have up to 50% of their new vehicle sales come from electric models by 2030. The move came in conjunction with President Joe Biden's executive order setting a nationwide target of 50% by the year 2030.

That seems like a tall order to us. But if it happens, it would be huge change for a country that loves its automobiles. Even getting halfway there would be significant, and anybody who is basing even a part of their economic futures on car and truck travel in this country ought to be ready to adapt.

That goes for the renewable fuels industry, as well as states like Iowa and Illinois that have long benefited and promoted it.

For years, renewables have been promoted by the Midwest as an alternative to carbon-based fuels — better for the environment as well a contributor to ailing rural economies.