Editorial: We must get better

These days, news comes at us like a gusher. From the national, state and local level, it’s hard to figure out what to focus on.
We have one suggestion: last week’s release of the 2021 Community Health Assessment for the Quad-City area.
The results presented by the Quad City Health Initiative were pretty stark: we’re failing in comparison to our peers statewide and across the country in a wide variety of areas measuring overall health and wellness.
This was true even before the pandemic, but as with much of our world, Covid has only exacerbated the difficulties people are having. And the economic disparities and inequalities that exist in our community make matters even worse.
One of the more striking findings is that, by our own admission, our health is getting worse.
Nearly 25% (24.8%) of people surveyed by the authors of the assessment rated their health "fair" or "poor," a sharp increase from three years ago when that figure was 19.3%. By comparison, those figures for the state of Illinois and Iowa are 17.7% and 14.4%, respectively.
The assessment included a community survey of 1,150 people in Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine counties.
We also see our mental health deteriorating. Since the pandemic, 25.6% reported their mental health had worsened. This, in an area where, according to the report, nearly 31% have been diagnosed with some kind of depressive disorder. (This includes depression, major depression, dysthymia or minor depression.)
The community health assessment, which is conducted periodically by county health departments and area health care providers, also includes secondary data analysis and input from focus groups.
The report says there are a number of areas needing improvement – from heart disease, obesity, mental health, diabetes, access to care, crime and cancer, among others. A new concern that appeared on this year’s list was respiratory disease.
It’s not all bad news. The surveys have shown improvement in smoking, older adults getting flu vaccinations and access to health care.
Still, it wasn't an encouraging report.
From here, the stakeholders will focus on three areas of concentrations (in 2018, they were nutrition, physical activity and weight; access to healthcare; and mental health). Then they will update community health improvement plans.
It strikes us that local government leaders trying to figure out how to spend Covid relief money might also take a hard look at this report, if they haven't already.
The pandemic’s impact can be clearly seen in this assessment, and we can think of no better area to devote the additional resources the federal government provided to help us recover from its impact.
It’s true that some local governments have already made decisions on how to spend the money, and some have — and are — considering health and well-being. But just as we've seen a lot of money go to infrastructure, we also believe that physical well-being must be addressed, too. This assessment is a good guide for what needs fixing.
One finding from focus groups that were a part of the assessment was this: people need help navigating complex healthcare systems. For many, that is the first step to getting better, and it’s apparent that door still isn’t open for everybody. (The report said nearly 43% of people reported some difficulty or delay in getting health care services in the past year.) Improving our ability to open that door, it seems to us, would be a significant step forward and could be a likely area for investment.
But there are plenty of other areas needing improvement, too.
Daniel Joiner, diversity and community impact officer for UnityPoint Health-Trinity, said, "this report is the foundation of how the community can improve its overall health."
It is in the public interest that we do that. To some extent, this is an individual responsibility. But our community can come together to lend assistance, especially to those who are the most vulnerable, and who were hit hardest by the pandemic.
We encourage everybody in our community to take note of this report. It is a sober, and much-needed, assessment of our community's health and well-being.
Now, we must figure out how to get better.