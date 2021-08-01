Editorial: We must meet the moment

Just a few days ago, we got a raw look at how some people are forced to live in the Quad-Cities – and the hard choices they often have to make.
As Tom Barton reported, for nearly two years, renters at Crestwood Apartments on East 37th Street in Davenport "have lived in apartment buildings infested with mold, mildew and bed bugs, with leaking roofs and plumbing, missing or inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, exposed wiring and ‘questionable’ gas-fired furnaces."
Those words alone should make us all recoil in disgust.
Yet, according to city officials, efforts to get the out-of-state owners of this apartment complex to respond to these horrible conditions have failed.
As a result, the city ordered repairs. Then the owners posted letters, saying the complex was being put up for sale and the tenants had to relocate. About 70 households are affected.
City officials are trying to help with relocation, but they do so amid an affordable housing crisis in the Quad-Cities. That was made clear last year in a report by the Quad-City Housing Cluster, which said almost 12,000 low-income households in this area can’t afford a roof over their head, given existing wages and rents.
We’ve known for years that affordable housing is hard to come by in the Quad-Cities. Almost 10,000 households in our community are paying more than half their incomes toward housing costs, according to that report.
The obstacle to progress has generally been lack of funding.
Fortunately, unprecedented levels of federal funding sent to the Quad-Cities to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic gives us a chance to do something about it. We urge cities that have not yet acted to allocate these funds to give a high priority to creating and incentivizing more affordable housing in this community. This is not a luxury, it is a basic building block for a successful community.
On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law devoting some of the state's share of federal Covid funding to affordable housing assistance. We applaud him from doing so, but we would note this also is a local responsibility.
Last week, the city of Moline began considering its strategic plan, and as we understand it, council members will make decisions how to spend the federal money as part of the budget process. The city of Rock Island also is in the midst of planning.
We urge them to build on state efforts and make housing a priority.
The city of Davenport is further along in figuring out how to spend its Covid funding. On Wednesday, aldermen approved a $41 million plan for the funds.
Aldermen voted to fund a range of initiatives, and many are worthy of praise. In particular, we see potential from investments in youth and gang violence reduction, flood mitigation, as well as a community center at Fairmount Library. As the city itself notes, "there are few resources for youth in this area of Davenport, especially those that are free or low cost."
Unfortunately, it short-changed affordable housing. There is a $600,000 line item for transitional housing, but this is not sufficient.
In light of this, we agree with the four aldermen on the city council who voted Wednesday against a $6 million allocation of Covid money for the "Adventure Play and Event Lawn" piece of the Main Street Landing project.
Don’t get us wrong, we support downtown and riverfront development, and perhaps putting some of the money toward this purpose might be warranted. But given the other needs in our community, this amount of investment is excessive. It is true that the federal rules give local governments a lot of discretion in choosing how to spend this money. But it’s pretty clear to us that these funds were primarily created to help communities recover from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. What is equally clear is that the fallout from the pandemic has been especially hard on people of limited means, people who already — as the housing cluster report made clear — face struggles with the basics of life.
It’s possible, as some city officials said, that putting these federal dollars toward riverfront development will free up existing city resources to devote to affordable housing. But, frankly, the easiest way to demonstrate that this is a priority would be for the council to reconsider its Wednesday decision and reallocate these funds.
As for those cities that have not yet made decisions how to spend their money, we urge them to strongly consider finding ways to improve our affordable housing stock. This is a basic necessity for so many people, and it is a key ingredient to growing the Quad-Cities.
We’ve heard it over and over: This federal money is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We must spend it in a way that meets our most urgent needs.