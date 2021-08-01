Editorial: We must meet the moment

The obstacle to progress has generally been lack of funding.

Fortunately, unprecedented levels of federal funding sent to the Quad-Cities to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic gives us a chance to do something about it. We urge cities that have not yet acted to allocate these funds to give a high priority to creating and incentivizing more affordable housing in this community. This is not a luxury, it is a basic building block for a successful community.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law devoting some of the state's share of federal Covid funding to affordable housing assistance. We applaud him from doing so, but we would note this also is a local responsibility.

Last week, the city of Moline began considering its strategic plan, and as we understand it, council members will make decisions how to spend the federal money as part of the budget process. The city of Rock Island also is in the midst of planning.

We urge them to build on state efforts and make housing a priority.

The city of Davenport is further along in figuring out how to spend its Covid funding. On Wednesday, aldermen approved a $41 million plan for the funds.