Editorial: We must open our arms

Earlier this week, World Relief Quad-Cities displayed these words on its Facebook page: “Please God, give us the courage not to look away.”

We hope Quad-Citians will keep these words in their hearts and carry them out.

World Relief Quad-Cities, the Moline-based resettlement organization, is preparing to receive refugees from Afghanistan, as it has from other countries; however, as of this writing, we were not aware of any on the way yet. The non-profit works with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, and it has a long history in the Quad-Cities of helping those fleeing persecution, privation and war.

According to reports, the Biden administration has struggled to get other countries to accept Afghan refugees, and there has been bipartisan criticism in Congress over the government’s lack of preparedness to deal with this problem. On Tuesday, however, the president authorized the use of up to $500 million to help pay for refugee needs, and the military is ramping up flights taking Afghans out of the country.

Still, there were reports Wednesday of continued chaos and Taliban crackdowns outside the Kabul airport.

In this country, we are happy to see there is some bipartisan acknowledgement in Congress that we need to play a role in resettling these refugees.