Editorial: We must reduce the plastic clogging our oceans

Many Americans likely have heard about the plastic waste that is increasingly clogging the world’s oceans.

From time to time, photographs will be published of whales washing ashore having swallowed large amounts of plastic garbage.

They are shocking to look at. But we wonder how much Americans really know about the sheer amount of plastic pollution that flows into oceans and other waterways. A widely cited estimate, by the federal government and others, puts the amount of plastic pollution in one year going into oceans at an average of more than 8 million tons. However, because scientists are continuing to study this matter, there are some who believe we are only beginning to capture the scale of the problem.

We do know this: It’s a worldwide problem. But as one of the largest plastic producers in the world, it is one we in the U.S. can play a pivotal role in solving.

For years, governments and private groups have warned us about the damage this waste does to the marine ecosystem. Increasingly, though, attention is being paid to the effect plastics, and the microplastics that result from their breakdown, are having on humans, especially in places where there is a higher consumption of seafood.

It is time we listen to these warnings.