Editorial: We need a fuller accounting

In response to the criticism, the Treasury Department last Friday said that it would release the names of companies that received $150,000 or more, along with other data.

The disclosures would not detail how much each entity got, but that information for a range of loans would be released. For example, the names of companies and other data would be made public for those entities that got loans in the $150,000 to $350,000 range, $350,000 to $1 million, $1 million to $2 million, $2 million to $5 million and $5 million to $10 million. The government says the disclosures would cover 75% of the money loaned out. It did not say when that information would be released.

Even so, the new policy still will keep a lot of information secret. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said that the disclosure would still keep confidential the names of more than 80% of recipients, presumably meaning those that have received loans of less than $150,000.

This is troublesome. Politico reported last week that four members of Congress, including members of both major parties, have ties to businesses that have been recipients of PPP loans, and that congressional aides said many more likely are benefiting. If so, this is outrageous. We know some businesses have had difficulty getting money; the idea that lawmakers who created the fund would be in line ahead of them is unconscionable.