Editorial: We need change

For what it’s worth, Illinoisans who have contacted us this election season have made it pretty clear they believe the state’s corrupt culture transcends everything. And while we know that wealthy conservatives have been bankrolling the campaign against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "Fair Tax" plan, we believe the greatest threat to the proposed constitutional amendment is a lack of trust among voters.

In a piece in the Chicago Tribune last month, Alisa Kaplan, executive director of Reform Illinois, noted there has been talk about tightening lobbying restrictions and strengthening oversight, but she added there needs to be a real discussion about the "elephant in the room": money. She noted that Speaker Mike Madigan controls a huge amount of money, "which he doles out to selected elected officials and candidates."

Kaplan wrote that one approach would be to restrict the amount of money that can flow from one political committee to another. Currently, committees can give up to $57,800 to another committee; political party committees can give unlimited amounts in general elections.

There are plenty of ideas out there to try to deal with corruption in Illinois, but this one resonated with us.