Editorial: We stand with those working for change

What will be yours?

George Floyd should not have died. But his death has started a movement toward justice. We should honor his memory, and those who like him have unjustly died, by carrying forward to ensure that black people walking down the street should feel the same as white people walking down the street – safe and under the protective umbrella of the police that they hire to work for all of us.

Listen to the experiences of others. Examine your own biases, especially the subtle ones that may be in your unconscious mind. We believe relatively few Quad-Citians are outright racists, but clearly some of us harbor prejudices, acknowledged or not.

Whatever your action, let it be peaceful.

Criminals have taken advantage and attempted to use the movement as a cover for looting, as we saw Sunday night in Davenport. To be clear, those arrested so far are known well to police and have not been associated with the protesters. Two lives were lost in senseless violence.